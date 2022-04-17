The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

After Ukraine, can Israel trust US against Iran? - opinion

Even as Passover is underway, Jews are again getting a reminder that 'in every generation, they rise against us.'

By BRUCE PORTNOY
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 20:54
CHIEF OF STAFF of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri (right) and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh at the unveiling of the Kheibarshekan missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in February (photo credit: REUTERS)
CHIEF OF STAFF of Iran’s Armed Forces Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Bagheri (right) and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh at the unveiling of the Kheibarshekan missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in February
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Now that the demand to delist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a recognized terrorist entity has been judiciously countered, it's imperative to promptly shift our attention to an equally dangerous remaining threat being discussed in Vienna. Its unrecognized consequences may be so internationally destabilizing that too many in positions of power seem to overlook its urgency. 

Make no mistake about it, parallel circumstances exist between the well-equipped, estimated 100,000+ Russian soldiers, that were gradually stationed around Ukraine, until it effectively encircled it; and the present-day estimate of 100,000+ lethal, highly sophisticated, and potentially nuclear payload capable, missiles stationed in Lebanon above Israel’s northern frontier. 

At the same time, lesser sophisticated, yet still deadly rockets are presumed restored within the Gaza Strip, on Israel’s southern frontier. All the while, Iran is alleged to have enhanced infrastructure within Syria, Iraq, Judea, Samaria and Yemen; each within missile-firing range of Israel’s eastern frontier. Barring the Mediterranean Sea western border, hostile launch sites appear to encircle Israel; posing a legitimate “existential” concern. 

As we await the outcome of the Vienna discussion’s “Iranian Demand for Sanction Relief” aspect; and unless it is handled like the terrorist delisting issue, pivotal consequences will little doubt not only threaten Israel, but eventually the US, as well. 

It is theoretically feasible, if sanction relief is granted, that in only a brief period of time Iran will be flush with consequential cash (perhaps with as much as a $90 billion instant influx seemingly without oversight and restrictions of use) and then be fiscally capable of implementing its spoken threat for Israel’s demise by unleashing a coordinated land, sea and air attack. 

If so, what can we expect Israel’s ally, the US, to do? Would it be more than what it has done for Ukraine – simply offering cash and supplies to tide it over? 

US President Joe Biden speaks as he visits North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, April 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS) US President Joe Biden speaks as he visits North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, US, April 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

PRESIDENT JOE Biden may have unintentionally set a precedent through his dealings with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that might carry over to Israel, should Iran, God forbid, attack Israel. If so, is Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s stated commitment to guarantee Israel that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons, worthless?

Having endured unfair tragedies that were thrust upon Jews throughout the ages, at the end of the day, will we find ourselves regarded as “suckers?” I sincerely hope not, as the fates of both great nations are tied at the hip.

Has the above potential of an air missile/drone adversarial action combined with a coordinated land and naval threat, ever been considered by President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken as a legitimate risk of the Iranian “sanctions relief” demand; if not, why not? I cannot imagine the president and secretary Blinken forgetting the Afghanistan debacle. 

In all fairness, Israel has earned the right to never let its guard down. and for its own good must repeatedly assess the reliability of President Biden’s sincerity and understood commitments. The existential threats, including the ones stemming from sanction relief, cannot be counted upon to disappear of their own accord.

Jewish history, as recently recounted in the Book of Esther, poses a series of all too familiar threats. Purim (lots), commemorates the saving of Jews from Haman, an evil “Achaemenid Persian empire official,” who covertly planned to exterminate all the Jews within Persia (subsequently, to become Iran). 

Were it not for Esther – the wife of the Persian king who became a reluctant heroine, ultimately choosing to risk her life to save fellow Jews from the king’s adviser, Haman – who would have stood against the evil one?

Are there equivalents of Esther to stand against those who issued threats from within Iran of “Death to Israel” and “Death to America?” Once again, our fates are indeed tied to each other, even if President Biden closes his eyes and ears to this.

Jews - having experienced the slaughter of some 1.5 million Jewish children, and 4.5 million Jewish adults in Europe in the late 1930s through the early ’40s – must by necessity keep in mind that the same evil that brought about the Holocaust appears to be almost as much present today as it was in the era that preceded it. 

Jewish history teaches, “Lest we become too comfortable,” as warned on Passover and repeated yearly. “In every generation one will arise against us, to destroy us…” Are we wise enough to listen?

The writer is the author of the geopolitical thriller, First, the ‘Saturday People,’ and Then the …



Tags Israel Iran United States IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by