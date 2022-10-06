The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The days of bipartisanship are gone - opinion

There were days when opposing political sides would agree to put their disagreements on policy and politics on hold, those days are unfortunately gone.

By MICAH HALPERN
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 03:58
The US Army National Guard evacuates people from flooded areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in North Port, Florida, last Friday. US politicians have proclaimed that if they were in charge, there would be no hurricanes as destructive as Ian. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)
The US Army National Guard evacuates people from flooded areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in North Port, Florida, last Friday. US politicians have proclaimed that if they were in charge, there would be no hurricanes as destructive as Ian.
(photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)

‘In the spirit of bipartisanship.”

“Building bridges.”

“Reaching across the aisle.”

These once ubiquitous expressions have become relics of the past. Once upon a not-too-long-ago time, politicians realized the importance of working together. They even valued the importance of working together. Those days, both in Israel and the United States, are gone.

Those expressions need no explanation for anyone over age 30. But I’d be surprised if anyone under the age of 30 has ever heard those, once bandied about, phrases.

The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (credit: PIXABAY)The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (credit: PIXABAY)

For the sake of their country, for the good of the people they pledged to represent, opposing political sides would agree to put their disagreements on policy and politics on hold. Often stimulated by an immediate national need, a crisis or a natural catastrophe, the spirit of bipartisanship would be launched. The goal was to achieve a greater good for the country they loved and the people whose trust and goodwill had placed them in office.

If even for a brief moment, differences were put aside. And a common threat was dealt with, neutralized or dissipated. 

Oh, how I long for those good old days in the US of A.

National unity in Israel

While too few and far between, in Israel, thankfully, there are still those special moments when everyone unites. The good news is that national unity happens. The not-good news is that national unity almost exclusively happens because there are issues of defense and/or terror to be dealt with. 

And in Israel, like in the United States, it is politics that drives a wedge not just between politicians, but also between people.

And in the United States, like in Israel, election season has dawned. Midterm elections will be held on November 8. Governors, senators, members of Congress will be reelected or replaced. Our snail-mail boxes are filled with mass mailings of candidate’s pictures and slogans. Our TV shows are flooded with nasty political ads. Unlike in Israel, there is no designated time for these ads to appear – they pop up any time on any network during any program.

Try watching something on your phone or tablet, but first be prepared for candidates’ ads interrupting your videos. And as the days to the election grow near, the number of ads pile up. Rather than presenting a positive picture of the candidate, the vast majority of these ads spew rhetoric and point fingers.

And that’s because in Israel, as in America, over the years, politics has moved into the extremes, moved into the far corners of party ideology. Spanning that bipartisan bridge has become untenable. The bridge is too long to be stable. The chasm beneath the bridge too deep.

The irony of it all is that, over the years, as I have watched the politicians retreat to the corners, I have not seen the voters move – not at all. The masses, certainly the undecided voters, those most likely to actually go out and vote, tend to be centrists. Those centrist voters are neither moving themselves nor being swayed by the extremes.

And without them, no election can be won. Not in the United States and not in Israel. It is the middle that elects a candidate, not the extremes.

Election results have been so close that to defeat an opponent, candidates and parties need to woo swing voters to their side. That cannot be done with strident extremist points of view. Swaying a swing voter takes moderate arguments and nuanced platforms. It takes sincerity, not hyperbole. No moderate voter believes that candidates are reincarnations of evil characters like Hitler.

Here is a perfect example. The United States is suffering in the wake of a devastating hurricane. Hurricane Ian is one of the worst, most destructive storms in US history. Yet, politicians are proclaiming that if they were in charge, there would be no hurricanes as destructive as Ian.

Do they truly think that they are Poseidon, the god of the sea? Some actually do.

Do they think that swing voters will be convinced that if they were in power there would not be any natural disasters. They must – or why would they make those foolish proclamations. Their disconnect from reality is beyond scary. 

To say that people, Israelis and Americans, are losing faith in parties and politics is to state the obvious. Those who continue to vote will continue to be divided into two groups. Either die-hard supporters for their side, for their party, or moderates in the middle who – despite it all, still yearn for an era of bipartisanship.

Elections are upon us. Good luck to us all.

The writer is a columnist and a social and political commentator. Watch his new TV show Thinking Out Loud on JBS.



Tags Israel Politics israeli politics republicans Democrats american politics usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
3

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Yom Kippur fast times 2022
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by