The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Haredi MKs cannot continue masquerading as ministers - opinion

The official ultra-Orthodox line is that it is forbidden to take part in the secular Zionists’ regime and serve in a government that does not observe Torah law.

By ELIYAHU BERKOVITS
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 01:54
YA’ACOV LITZMAN addresses the Knesset, earlier this year. In 2015, the High Court ruled that Litzman’s position as a deputy minister with the powers of a minister was unconstitutional (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
YA’ACOV LITZMAN addresses the Knesset, earlier this year. In 2015, the High Court ruled that Litzman’s position as a deputy minister with the powers of a minister was unconstitutional
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Last Saturday night, we received a response to what would seem to be a marginal, essentially administrative and not all that interesting question: Will the Knesset members of the Degel Hatorah party serve as ministers with full membership in the government or will they continue masquerading as deputy ministers with the status of ministers?

After weighing the matter, the leader of Degel Hatorah, rabbi Gershon Edelstein, concluded that the ideological principle of not accepting the position of ministers must be maintained. The party’s Knesset members will not serve as ministers but will continue the decades-old practice (followed until 2015) of serving as de facto but not de jure ministers.

The argument in favor of this bizarre arrangement is the historic compromise worked out between the ultra-Orthodox ideologues and their consciences – a compromise between the ideological and the pragmatic. The official ultra-Orthodox line is that it is forbidden to take part in the secular Zionists’ regime and serve in a government that does not observe Torah law.

Why does Degel HaTorah partake in Israeli politics?

The okay to organize as political parties and contest Knesset elections is grounded in the argument that this is a matter of self-defense, to prevent the passage of laws that would undermine the ultra-Orthodox community and the religious character of the state. Accordingly, ultra-Orthodox participation in the government must be kept to a bare minimum.

Moshe Gafni of the Degel haTorah party arrives to a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Israeli parliament on March 03, 2020, a day after the Israeli general elections. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Moshe Gafni of the Degel haTorah party arrives to a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Israeli parliament on March 03, 2020, a day after the Israeli general elections. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

They need only “be on guard to ensure that no laws be passed, Heaven forbid, that would lead the Jewish people astray,” as the late Rabbi Steinman wrote in a letter on the eve of the elections in 1996. On the other hand, it is clear that ministerial positions provide extensive power that can be exploited to ensure ultra-Orthodox interests to the maximum. This led to the fake solution: to proceed with and declare that one is proceeding without.

WE SHOULD note that the political arena is the last in which this strange dance has survived. In recent years, ultra-Orthodox politicians have discarded the ideological cloak and snatched up the fat jobs that are available in the repugnant Zionist institutions. Yanki Deri, the son of the chair of Shas, has been appointed to the Jewish Agency Executive; MK Gafni’s son is an adviser to the deputy chair of the Jewish National Fund, Shmuel Litov, who himself belongs to the United Torah Judaism bloc. But, as noted, despite this gluttony for jobs, Edelstein has ruled that when it comes to the government, the facade will be maintained.

This decision may turn out to be the first political hot potato tossed to the High Court of Justice with regard to the new government. As may be remembered, in the wake of a petition filed by Yesh Atid against Ya’acov Litzman’s position as a deputy minister with the powers of a minister, in 2015 the court ruled that this fiction was unconstitutional and that Litzman must decide whether to resign his post or to serve as a full-fledged minister. In that instance, Agudat Yisrael’s Council of Torah Sages permitted him to serve as health minister.

However, the problem here is not merely constitutional. In a way, it is at the essence of the deep tension between the ultra-Orthodox and the rest of Israel. The latter may be willing to accept full segregation. In the case in which a group chooses to cut itself off from the political system – not to be affected by the majority’s decisions, but also not to influence them; not to take anything from the system and not to pay anything into it – the deal could be viewed, albeit with no great joy, as equitable.

The Amish in the United States are a good example of such an arrangement. However, what is totally unthinkable is for a group to wield power and authority on the one hand, while refusing to bear the responsibility that comes with them on the other.

This fictional arrangement may well be the clearest manifestation of the problem. If the ultra-Orthodox assume a role in the power structure, they must also internalize the fact that you cannot influence Israeli society and enjoy the delights of power without bearing the burden of responsibility for the state and its future. Anyone who takes part in the government must fully and explicitly embrace the responsibility that comes with it.

This arrangement must be rejected, not only because of the High Court ruling against it but mainly because of its warped internal logic and its far-reaching implications.

The writer is a research assistant in the Program on Ultra-Orthodox Society of the Center for a Shared Society at the Israel Democracy Institute and a doctoral student in Jewish thought at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.



Tags Israel Judaism Knesset Ultra-Orthodox united torah judaism Politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by