The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Benjamin Netanyahu: The magnificent or the malevolent? - opinion

Two leading politicians dominate Israel. One is magnificent and the other is malevolent. One is democratic and the other is demagogic. Both are Benjamin Netanyahu.

By GIL TROY
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 00:34
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU has mastered every leader’s most critical mission: keeping Israel safe, fighting when necessary and peace-making when possible, says the writer. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU has mastered every leader’s most critical mission: keeping Israel safe, fighting when necessary and peace-making when possible, says the writer.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Two leading politicians dominate Israel. One is magnificent and the other is malevolent. One is democratic and the other is demagogic. One is a grand strategist and the other is a petty egotist. One is a noble Zionist, who defends Israel and the Jewish people persistently and effectively, fighting terrorists and undermining dictators, yet making peace wherever he can. The other is a spiteful strongman, who threatens Israeli democracy and Jewish unity daily, empowering anti-Zionists, embracing bigots and egging-on bullies.

One has a strong sense of history and the other forgets that historians worry about a country’s soul not just its body. One is Benjamin Netanyahu; the other is also Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu the magnificent is eloquent, wise, patriotic and passionate. Calling himself a 19th-century democrat, this proud Zionist selflessly tries to secure the life of the Jewish state and its future. He has zero tolerance for Palestinian terrorists, Iranian nuke developers and Jew haters. He deploys the army judiciously, refusing to be an adventurer because, honoring his fallen brother and all our kids, he sighs: “I know the cost of war.”

Netanyahu the malevolent, however, is vindictive, manipulative, divisive and demagogic. When supporters crown him king of Israel he beams and appears to many as a malicious narcissist forever grasping power. He has zero-tolerance for critics, liberals, most American Jews and most Israeli judges, and he wields power heavy-handedly, promoting his toadies, be they xenophobes, autocrats, or rabble-rousers.

Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israel's opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen gesturing at the Knesset, on July 26, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Netanyahu the Magnificent talks to Bari Weiss

When journalist Bari Weiss interviewed Netanyahu, the transcript had “BW” questioning “BN.” BN should have been “BtMN” because Netanyahu the Magnificent showed up. This beatific Netanyahu is also on display in his new autobiography and his ongoing book tour. Unfortunately, Israelis do not know which Netanyahu a small margin of voters elected last month after four stalemated elections.

Grandly dismissing the hysterical onslaught prematurely predicting the death of Israel’s democracy, Netanyahu the Magnificent sounded reassuring. He confirmed that he and the secular Likud would lead, not his extremist allies. He reaffirmed his faith in a democracy reflecting the people’s will and tempered by the separation of powers.

He described his story and the Jewish people’s saga movingly, demonstrating a profound, historic, sense of responsibility for the miracle spawned by his hero and mine, Theodor Herzl. He identified Israel’s true enemies as the backward killers from without, be they Palestinian rejectionists or Iranian nuke-seekers, not liberals or critics from within.

Dismissing these doom projections, emphasizing that he’s Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, BtMN praised Israel’s open liberal society. “I maintained Israel’s democratic nature,” he proclaimed. Mocking ultra-Orthodox as Pennsylvania Dutch, he promised that “Israel is not going to be governed by Talmudic law,” that “we’re not going to ban LGBT forums,” and that he won’t cancel feminism. His government’s overriding policy, he insisted, will be “determined by the Likud and frankly, by me.”

Most of BtMN’s riffs were inspiring. Critics love writing Israel off, body and soul, yet Israel only gets stronger, freer, fairer, better, more tolerant, more democratic and juster.

NETANYAHU IS no rookie. Israel often progressed because of him and sometimes despite him. He has mastered every leader’s most critical mission: keeping Israel safe; fighting when necessary and peace-making when possible. He’s outfoxed the Iranians repeatedly. And he is correct: Palestinian leaders don’t want peace with Israel. They want peace without Israel.

It’s contradictory to complain about Netanyahu the strongman while assuming his junior partners will browbeat him. He has never let any cabinet member upstage him, nor has any cabinet member in history been as harmful as so many predict Itamar Ben-Gvir and a sub-cabinet member and fellow flame-thrower, Avi Maoz, will be.

Netanyahu the Malevolent remains

Nevertheless, many fears about this incoming government are justified and one English-language interview won’t dispel them. The Netanyahu on display for the last two years was not the Zionist superhero who charmed so many via Bari Weiss and his book. His war against Israel’s judiciary and police mocked his valentines hailing America’s Framers and democracy’s healthy checks and balances.

After undemocratically refusing to acknowledge Naftali Bennett as prime minister, he and his supporters sound silly when lecturing the new opposition about behaving respectfully. And, even before entering office, Ben-Gvir has already assailed the military chain of command by supporting a thuggish soldier properly disciplined for bullying in Hebron. The strong army Netanyahu advocates cannot tolerate cabinet members who never served to harass those who devoted their entire lives to serving.

Finally, the calm, centrist, constructive Zionism and the proud, functioning, formidable Israel Netanyahu championed requires a bridge-builder and not a barn-burner, a true Zionist and patriot, not a friend to anti-Zionists and a foe of Israel’s governing institutions. Netanyahu should look to America as a warning: without common democratic values, citizens won’t value one another or their nation.

So, yes, the opposition should calm down, not because Netanyahu or the Likud has set an example, but because we are not living in that 2002 dystopian Tom Cruise-Steven Spielberg film Minority Report, where people get jailed pre-emptively for pre-crimes. Too much pre-hysteria – presteria? – undermines the democratic opposition’s credibility. Warnings help but doomsday scenarios risk exhausting most Israelis, inuring them if real abuses occur.

Most importantly, we need a better Netanyahu and not a bitter Netanyahu moving back into the Prime Minister’s Office. As he noted, “I think I have more than a modest influence on” how Israel will be governed. Netanyahu the Malevolent has often run for office so Netanyahu the Magnificent can run Israel. Let’s keep pressing him to use the beautiful Zionist song he just sang to lead Israel not just peddle books.

The writer is a distinguished scholar of North American history at McGill University and the author of nine books on American history and four books on Zionism. He is the editor of the new three-volume set, Theodor Herzl: Zionist Writings, the inaugural publication of The Library of the Jewish People (www.theljp.org).



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset israeli politics democracy zionist
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by