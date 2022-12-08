The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Are Israeli-Australian dies in danger? - opinion

Building on these foundations, today’s Israel-Australia partnership encompasses robust economic ties, as well as cooperation in vital matters of national security. Now it's in danger.

By MARK REGEV
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 17:17
MEMBERS OF the Australian Light Horse Association take part in a reenactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as the ‘Battle of Beersheba,’ as part of events marking its centenary, in Beersheba, 2017. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
MEMBERS OF the Australian Light Horse Association take part in a reenactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as the ‘Battle of Beersheba,’ as part of events marking its centenary, in Beersheba, 2017.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Australia and Israel share a historic friendship and much contemporaneous mutually beneficial cooperation. However, as I heard last month at a think tank dialogue in Canberra, there are potential storm clouds on the horizon that threaten to seriously disrupt ties.

The Israel-Australia relationship has its roots in World War I. The 1915 Gallipoli Campaign was a formative experience for both Australia and the Zionist movement. The 60,000 Australians who took part in that failed attempt to knock Ottoman Turkey out of the war were joined by the 737-strong Zion Mule Corps, the first independent Jewish military formation since antiquity. 

In the Palestine Campaign (1917-18), the ANZACs fought alongside the five-battalion Jewish Legion. The allied advance, which included the charge of the Australian Light Horse at Beersheba on 31 October 1917 – history’s last great successful cavalry charge – was supplied with crucial battlefield intelligence by the Zionist espionage ring NILI, which operated behind Ottoman lines. 

This wartime interaction influenced twentieth century Australian speech. The word “cobber” – a ubiquitous colloquialism for “friend” – is said to have stemmed from the bastardization of the Hebrew word “chaver” of the same meaning. 

Thirty years after the Palestine Campaign, the United Nations was debating partition. At that critical time, Australia’s UN representative H.V. Evatt lent the Jews invaluable support. Evatt, a future leader of the Australian Labor Party, chaired the important Ad Hoc Committee on Palestine in the lead up to the General Assembly’s historic vote of 29 November 1947 in favor of Jewish statehood. This backing necessitated breaking with mother country, Britain – a demonstration of Australia’s newly independent standing in the world. 

90th anniversary of the WW1 Battle of Beersheba: Re-enactment of the Australian Light horse charge (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/EMAN)90th anniversary of the WW1 Battle of Beersheba: Re-enactment of the Australian Light horse charge (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/EMAN)

Building on these foundations, today’s Israel-Australia partnership encompasses robust economic ties, as well as cooperation in vital matters of national security – with Australia’s vibrant Jewish community actively promoting the relationship. 

The issues facing Israel-Australia ties

Yet, over the years, there have been several bumps in the road, most recently on the sensitive issue of Jerusalem.

In October 2018, Liberal Party prime minister Scott Morrison, facing a by-election in the heavily Jewish Sydney electorate of Wentworth, indicated that Australia would follow the United States in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and similarly move its embassy to Jerusalem.

This pronouncement did not win the by-election for the Liberals, but it did ignite opposition from Muslim-majority neighbors Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as from domestic champions of the Palestinian cause. 

Australia’s embassy was never moved, but the Liberal government did designate west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The opposition Labor Party condemned the decision and pledged to annul it if returned to office. 

In the May 2022 elections, Labor was indeed victorious, with party leader Anthony Albanese replacing Morrison as prime minister. Those concerned about the relationship were reassured by the new government that Australia’s friendship with Israel would remain unchanged.

Then, in October, Canberra announced that Australia no longer recognizes west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing the previous government’s decision. Labor had its own electoral considerations, but Foreign Minister, Penny Wong emphasized the policy: Jerusalem’s status should be determined in negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Of late, such talks have been non-existent, but the Palestinian Authority, as in the Arab Peace Initiative (2002), demands a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem and a state on the 4 June 1967 lines. West Jerusalem, the seat of Israel’s government, parliament, and supreme court, is clearly on the Israeli side of those frontiers. 

FURTHERMORE, LABOR’S hopes for a two-state solution are based on a series of final status peace plans – the Beilin-Abu Mazen Agreement (1995), the Clinton Parameters (2001), and the Geneva Initiative (2003) – all of which recognize West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Accordingly, to pro-actively assert that west Jerusalem is not Israel’s capital is to give succor to extremists who deny the Jewish state’s right to exist in any borders. Unsurprisingly, Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by Australia, praised Canberra’s retraction. 

“Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing can ever change that... we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously.”

Yair Lapid

Outgoing Israeli prime minister, Yair Lapid responded to Australia’s reversal, stating that “Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing can ever change that.” He also added, “we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously.” 

Nonetheless, the real challenge to Israel-Australia ties may still lie ahead. Institutions of the Labor Party have adopted resolutions favoring recognition of the PLO’s self-declared State of Palestine. Party decisions do not necessarily bind the government, but ministers are not ruling it out. 

Proponents of such a step claim it will advance peace. However, divorcing Palestinian statehood from a negotiated solution will accomplish the exact opposite. If the Palestinians can receive international recognition for a state without engaging with Israel or moderating their positions, it severely curtails their motivation for ever doing so. 

Moreover, the proposal is to bequeath such recognition unconditionally, regardless of ongoing harmful Palestinian behavior – which includes the provision of financial incentives to terrorists who butcher Israeli civilians, as well as the ubiquitous incitement to violence and propagation of anti-Jewish hate speech. 

While the specifics of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute may be peripheral to Australia’s national security, for Israel, core interests are at stake. 

So far, the only Western country to recognize a State of Palestine was Sweden in 2014, and that led to a downgrading of Jerusalem-Stockholm ties that lasted for eight years. During this period, Sweden’s influence with Israel plummeted, as did its ability to support the Palestinians. 

In February 2022, Jeremy Corbyn, the former UK Labour leader, reiterated his call for “the immediate and unconditional recognition of the State of Palestine.” Of course, for Corbyn, a rupture in Britain-Israel ties is a desired policy goal.

Recognition is also advocated by Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald who, according to opinion polls, could be Ireland’s next prime minister. Sinn Féin is a radical nationalist movement, but on McDonald’s twitter handle there is no Irish flag, only a Palestinian one. 

Albanese is not Corbyn, and Australia is not Ireland. But precisely because of Australia’s international standing, if such recognition is forthcoming, Israel would be forced to react strongly to deter others from following suit. A crisis in ties is in the making. 

The paradox is that Canberra justified its decision to renege on Jerusalem, by stressing its realignment with a consensus international position. But in recognizing a State of Palestine, Australia would no longer be in line with the EU, UK, US, Canada, and Japan, but standing with Russia, China, and Iran. Is that really where Australia wants to be? 

The writer, formerly an adviser to the prime minister, is chair of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy at Reichman University. Connect with him on LinkedIn, @Ambassador Mark Regev.



Tags Palestinians australia diplomacy Israeli Palestinian Conflict world war i Israel - Australia relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Both Iranian state media and protesters reject reports of morality police closure

Morality police take down the name of a detained woman during a crackdown on "social corruption" in north Tehran, June 18, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by