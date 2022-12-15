The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is the Netanyahu gov’t leading Israel toward a religious war? - opinion

While Netanyahu declared on Monday that he would not allow Israel to become a Halachic state, one has to wonder how these politicians even thought they could ask for all of these religious reforms.

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 19:00
UTJ LEADER Yitzchak Goldknopf is setting the tone of the new government and religion and state in Israel. Will Benjamin Netanyahu give him everything? (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
UTJ LEADER Yitzchak Goldknopf is setting the tone of the new government and religion and state in Israel. Will Benjamin Netanyahu give him everything?
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The voting in the Knesset on Tuesday night was historic for two reasons.

The first was the most obvious: the Knesset was passing a series of personal laws for different ministers so they can join the government. The laws were not for the benefit of the people or even a specific party. Rather, they were about individuals, like the bill for Arye Deri that is meant to allow a convicted criminal and someone who months ago promised in court to leave politics to serve as a senior cabinet minister.

The second reason the voting was historic was that the legislative changes being debated were taking place before the establishment of a new government. This was strange. When Benjamin Netanyahu carried the Likud and his right-wing religious bloc to electoral victory on November 1, it seemed at first that the coalition talks would be a walk in the park. The parties were ideologically aligned, agreed on the national hot-button issues and had walked arm-in-arm through five elections and almost four years of campaigning.

Instead, the coalition talks have been one long and painful headache for Netanyahu and, sadly for the Likud leader, he has no one to blame but himself. His future partners knew that if they first swore in the government and then tried to pass the laws they asked for, Netanyahu would likely find a way to stall. After all, that is what he has done countless times in the past.

Due to this lack of trust, the partners – Religious Zionist Party, Otzma Yehudit, Shas and United Torah Judaism – all insisted that the laws be changed first. Only once they are legislated, will the parties agree to enter the government.

Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a Likud faction meeting in the Knesset. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

While strange, the partners are not wrong. Netanyahu has made promises to coalition partners in the past that he very quickly violated. The most recent example was when he publicly promised “no tricks and no shticks” when establishing a government with Benny Gantz and then refused to adhere to the agreement so he could remain in office.

And if the coalition talks weren’t tough enough, then came the news, on Sunday night, that the Likud and UTJ were discussing a series of religious reforms that, if implemented, would alter the character of Israel and turn it into something of a Jewish version of an Islamic Republic.

The demands varied and included stopping the use of power plants producing electricity on Shabbat, increasing the number of separate beaches, funding the genizah (proper burial) of holy books and establishing institutes dedicated to answering halachic questions. The Haredi party also asked to increase the study of the Bible in secular schools and to begin teaching Talmud there, as well.

Will Israel become a halachic state?

While Netanyahu declared on Monday that he would not allow Israel to become a Halachic state, one has to wonder how these politicians even thought they could ask for all of these religious reforms.

What gave them the feeling that it was legitimate to assume that they could grossly interfere in the education of secular children? Why did they think that they could decide – because of a minority of Haredim – that the entire national electrical grid needs to be changed or that the state should have to spend hundreds of millions of shekels to accommodate this extreme way of life?

Sadly, there is no real way to describe this situation other than calling it a brewing religious war within the country.

There are forces here that seem to believe that because they have political power now, they can do whatever they want. They claim that this is the definition of democracy when what it really is, is a misunderstanding of the system of democracy. Yes, democracy is about the people electing their leaders and in this case, Israelis have done so. But, it does not mean the elected officials can do whatever they want. Harming the rights of citizens is not democratic, weakening the courts is not democratic and trampling religious rights is not, as well.

What these ultra-Orthodox politicians fail to realize is that what they do not only harms the country but also harms and weakens the Jewish religion. They have politicized Judaism and they are turning people away from our ancient traditions. As Zvika Klein wrote this week, just look at marriage rates through the Chief Rabbinate, which have dropped by about 10% in the last decade. People are staying away and they have good reason to.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Judaism can be an open free market. Netanyahu knows about privatization and he still takes great pride in the economic reforms he instituted 20 years ago, when he was finance minister. He broke up government monopolies, privatized government-owned companies, and cut welfare and government subsidies.

Opening up the market was Netanyahu’s brand. The Haredim want him to go backward. Hopefully, he will know how to stand his ground.

***

On Wednesday, The Jerusalem Post ran an ad on its front page with a picture of the Moroccan national team and the words “We are all Moroccans” ahead of the match that evening between Morocco and France.

It was an ad placed by a supporter of the team and it was almost entirely well-received. There were, however, a number of people who were upset at the paper and by extension the Moroccan team, which has players who dare to wave Palestinian flags after their games.

Some Israelis and Jews have taken great offense at the waving of Palestinian flags, calling it political, inappropriate and a backstabbing of the normalization between Jerusalem and Rabat.

While it is unclear what the purpose is behind the flag waving and whether, as some reports indicate, the Hamas-supporting Qataris are behind it, Israelis need to understand that Qatar is an Arab country, Morocco is an Arab team and the Palestinians are a cause they care about. While Israel might like to pretend that the conflict with the Palestinians does not exist, the rest of the world is not going along with the charade.

There is a Palestinian people who live in cities and towns just 15 minutes from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and find themselves almost daily under Israeli military control, whether when embarking on a West Bank highway to get to a different town or when the Israeli military enters their cities at night to hunt down suspected terrorists. All of these measures are needed for Israel’s security but we should not pretend that they do not undermine the quality of life in the West Bank and do not impact regular Palestinians.

The flags are a reminder that the public in the countries with which Israel has normalized relations, like Morocco, has not forgotten the Palestinians. The waving of the flags is a reminder that this is a conflict that is unresolved and should not be ignored.

Israelis should not be afraid of the flags. They are not Hamas flags or Hezbollah flags. Yes, they represent a desire for Palestinian self-determination but it wasn’t that long ago that a two-state solution was the declared policy of all Israeli political leaders, including Netanyahu. The Likud leader even put Palestinian flags on display when he hosted PA President Mahmoud Abbas at the official prime ministerial residence in Jerusalem, a few years ago.

The obsession with Palestinian flags has led Israel to make mistakes in the past. In May, for example, when the funeral procession for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh left St. Joseph Hospital in eastern Jerusalem, the district police chief ordered his men to stop the march and confiscate the flags. Everyone remembers the images of Israeli policemen beating pallbearers with their batons and almost knocking over Abu Akleh’s coffin. It was a disaster and completely unnecessary.

A smarter move is to ask ourselves why Palestinian flags were being displayed on the pitch in Doha and why members of the Moroccan team draped over their shoulders the green, red, black and white symbol of Palestinian independence. The answer is not that they are necessarily against Israel but rather that they support the Palestinians.

Considering that the games are in an Arab country and the flags are being hoisted by Arab players, this should not be a surprise and instead of seeing it as a move against us, we should view it as an opportunity to ask why this is happening. Maybe the answer will surprise us.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Haredi Judaism Knesset united torah judaism israeli politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by