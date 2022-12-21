The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Is Israel's democracy in jeopardy? - editorial

A New York Times editorial said that Netanyahu's government "is a significant threat to the future of Israel."

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2022 04:21
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

It is now bon ton to forecast the demise of Israel’s democracy.

Everyone is doing it: from august forums such as the New York Times editorial board, to blogs run by North American ex-pats now living in Israel, to Facebook groups set up by disgruntled Israelis encouraging emigration. 

For instance, the web headline to a Times editorial on Saturday warning of the dangers of presumptive Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government read: “The Ideal of Democracy in a Jewish State Is in Jeopardy.” And the headline adequately reflected the spirit of the editorial. 

The editorial said that Netanyahu’s government “is a significant threat to the future of Israel – its direction, its security and even the idea of a Jewish homeland.”

The credibility of the editorial was cast in doubt  further down in the piece when the renowned paper inexplicably left out Palestinian terrorism as a reason why “hopes for a Palestinian state have dimmed,” writing instead that the reasons are “the combined pressure of Israeli resistance and Palestinian corruption, ineptitude and internal divisions.”

Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog, November 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog, November 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

But put that revisionist narrative aside for a moment. The Times has spoken and asserted that Israel’s democracy is in danger.

So what do the citizens of a country whose democracy is in danger do? Well, to hear some Israelis tell the tale, they leave.

One Facebook group started by anti-Netanyahu protester Yaniv Gorelik is called “Leaving the country – together.”

As of Tuesday morning, the group had 494 members. Not 49,400, or even 4,940, but 494. Not exactly a mass movement. 

The members express concern mostly about religious and haredi (ultra-Orthodox) politicians’ declarations regarding issues of religion and state and also the expansion of settlements in Judea and Samaria. The organizers say that their goal is to come together so that they can all leave as one, with a goal of 10,000 sets as the first objective of expatriation and departing Israel. 

Leaving the country because of politicians?

This is not the first time that political developments in Israel have led to predictions that the country would soon be falling off the precipice and that masses were searching for greener pastures abroad.

It happened when https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-702838 became prime minister in 1977 and it happened again with the election of Ariel Sharon in 2001. 

Ever since the establishment of the state, there has been a constant drumbeat of predictions that because of either dire political, security, or economic conditions, “many Israelis” were sitting on their suitcases waiting to board a ship and sail away into the sunset. How did that dark joke go before the start of the Six-day War: “Would the last person out please remember to turn out the lights?”

And the reality? The country’s population has ballooned since its establishment almost 75 years ago.

Why? Because Israel, despite what The New York Times may think, is a robust democracy comprized of people committed to the country who neither flee nor turn away from a challenge when things get tough. On the contrary, they stay and try to mold the country into their preferred image.

The parties making up the incoming government have a certain vision – though by no means homogenous – of their ideal Israel. The parties making up the opposition have a different idea.

Currently, those in the incoming government have the upper hand, but that could quickly change, as it has so often in the past. The maximum life expectancy of this government is four-and-a-half years. But if the past 30 years are any indication, it will count itself fortunate to last more than 24 months. 

Even if the government would want to steamroll everybody else, and there is no indication that is something all 64 members of the incoming coalition want to do, it would not be an easy task. This is Israel, after all. Just witness the protests, media criticism and legal and parliamentary pushback that the presumptive government is already facing – and it hasn’t even been sworn in yet.

No, Israel’s democracy is not in jeopardy. On the contrary, what we are witnessing right now is what it has always been known for: its combative and very feisty nature.



Tags new york government New York Times Opinion Netanyahu Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by