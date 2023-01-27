The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu needs to listen to the economists - opinion

270 Israeli economists, the bank of Israel and impartial S&P groups are trying to warn Netanyahu

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 01:42
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen in a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

More than 270 Israeli economists published a letter this week warning against proposed reforms relating to the judicial system. The economists are from across a broad spectrum and they reflect different political views. Nevertheless, they are united in their concern that Israel could be headed down the path of countries like Turkey or Hungary with the far-reaching implications that it introduces.

Economic consequences of the proposed reforms

“We, lecturers in economics and management, express our deep concern regarding the government’s actions intended to weaken the judicial system and public service’s independence, which we think will cause unprecedented harm to Israel’s economy,” the economists wrote.

This comes on the heels of similar warnings by Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron and former BoI head Prof. Karnit Flug.

Yaron reportedly summarized his recent meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos and relayed warnings made by senior international economic figures about the potential consequences of the judicial reform.

Flug, in an interview with the Post this week, also warned of economic difficulties ahead, if the full reform went through.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem on January 22, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“If the government goes ahead with the judicial reform as it intends, we definitely have a heightened risk of reducing our sovereign credit rating,” said Flug, now the vice president of the Israel Democracy Institute.

That prediction was supported by a highly regarded impartial non-Israeli body, the credit rating agency S&P, which warned that judicial reforms could have consequences for Israel’s rating.

Israel has always had many challenges, including the conflict with the Palestinians and also anti-Israel rhetoric at the UN and elsewhere; but the country’s economy has become a bedrock of our success.

The economy is not a simple matter. Israel has managed to weather economic crises – like the housing crises or tech bubble – in the past. In addition, we have done a good job in terms of confronting inflation and not having huge numbers of unemployed, even during the height of the pandemic. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has often prided himself on his economic credentials and also created the conditions that have freed the economy to succeed.

There is no doubt Netanyahu deserves praise for his handling of the economy in the past. However, the warning signs by nonpolitical entities are growing that the proposed changes to the judiciary and the perception that the country’s democracy is being compromised can lead to unforeseen challenges and unintended consequences that may harm the economy.

We live in a globalized world where issues like the democratic values of a country matter more in our relations with the West than might have been the case two decades ago. Today, the Western democracies and the liberal rules-based international world order is backing democratic Ukraine against Moscow’s invasion. Democratic countries such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India and Europe are Israel’s friends.

President Isaac Herzog met Thursday with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola. Our future as a state is tied to the democracies and economically we are also in their camp. That doesn’t mean that we don’t have important trade relations with other countries, but it is important that the liberal democratic foundations of the state and the rule of law that led to our economic success, not be eroded.

How can this coexist with the sweeping reforms the government is proposing and seemingly appears intent on bulldozing through at any cost?

Netanyahu must recognize that what underpins our state is its institutions. The Start-Up nation flourishes in an environment of democracy and peace, not chaos and war.

Toward that end, we need to reduce conflict in the West Bank, reduce tensions in society and be careful not to upset the careful balancing act that makes democracy possible. This means not eroding the judiciary on a whim and not empowering extremists who want to harm our democracy.

Netanyahu must not dismiss the warnings of the economists, but instead, should proceed with caution. The economic bedrock of Israel is the one on which Netanyahu has made his mark. He’s demonstrated his ability to transform the Israeli economy and is well aware of the effect that an economic downturn could have on the country. He knows that eroding that important part of our state can have deleterious effects across the board.

Before continuing on the path that could lead to that eventuality, Netanyahu, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the rest of the government should start listening to the economic experts. Soon, it may be too late.



Tags Knesset economy economy of israel economics Netanyahu Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by