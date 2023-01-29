Fighting online antisemitism will have far-reaching impact - opinion

Throughout history, antisemitism has been a constant and persistent feature. It is still considered the oldest form of hatred in the world. Over the course of human history, antisemitism has taken many forms and manifested itself in many ways. Through language, writing and social discourse, antisemitism became an integral part of written culture and art until it was finally integrated into the political programs of right-wing nationalists worldwide.

The development of technology and the way messages are communicated enhanced humanity’s potential to express hatred. Social media has become a popular venue for antisemitic factions to express their extreme views and find others who share them. Consequently, in recent years, social networks and online platforms have become the primary vehicles for spreading antisemitic propaganda and ideology.

Through social media platforms, individuals who hold antisemitic views are able to conceal their identities and gain rapid visibility for the antisemitic theories they propagate, which include conspiracy theories, incitements of violence against Jews, refutation and manipulation of the Holocaust, as well as the so-called “new antisemitism,” which targets Israel.

According to a survey conducted in December 2022, more than a quarter of Jewish youth in Israel reported experiencing hate on social media due to their Jewish identity. Around 81% of Israeli youth encountered antisemitic expressions online and about half of the victims experienced them on social media. Moreover, a study recently published on antisemitic incidents in Canada during 2021 found that 75% of all antisemitic incidents reported occurred online. Fighting Online Antisemitism organization activities reveals that various Internet platforms that declare zero tolerance for online hate crimes do not do enough to prevent them.

Israeli society and Israel are directly affected by this ancient hatred and are forced to take on a challenging effort to counter delegitimization, boycott movements and antisemitism, which is gaining momentum around the world, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'no to antisemitism', during a protest against antisemitism and to commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France, March 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

IT IS evident that online antisemitism can cause real harm in the real world, where human lives are at stake. In recent years, we have witnessed an increase in threats, violence and discrimination against Jews originating from online calls for their harm. Additionally, antisemitic expressions and conspiracies against Jews may lead to actual terrorist acts. The presence of antisemitic content so widely available may lead to the normalization of these ideas and an increase in the motivation to commit hate crimes against Jews.

The 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, for example, in which 11 Jews were killed, involved a man who posted antisemitic content online, demonstrating the danger of online antisemitism and the need to take real action to stem the tide of hostility.

Online anonymity may create a sense of impunity among those who are engaged in promoting online antisemitism. This can lead to more extreme expressions of antisemitism and expressions of hatred. Online antisemitism also plays a role in radicalizing existing views as the Internet provides a wealth of information for anyone, including conspiracies and extremist and hateful ideologies. It mostly affects young people, who are more sensitive to the content and more likely to be influenced by it.

Preventing the pipeline of radicalization

An encounter with online antisemitism may be the first step in a radicalization process that eventually leads to violence and terrorism. Israel, Israeli society and Jewish communities worldwide must take this threat seriously and work together to combat it. Our responsibility is to fight online hatred directed at Jews, starting with the users themselves, through social media companies, law enforcement agencies and governments. Social media providers must adopt and declare a clear and uncompromising policy to remove hate speech and propaganda and actively take steps to prevent the spread of conspiracy theories. Law enforcement must be trained to recognize and investigate online hate crimes and governments must enact laws that discriminate against online hate mongers.

Do you remember the advertisements in the ’80s and ’90s, warning the public about suspicious objects? Thousands of suspicious objects on the Internet could erupt at any moment. Every post with antisemitic content and every call to harm Jews is an armed bomb that may explode in the real world.

It is imperative to educate people about the dangers of online antisemitism. This can be done through public awareness campaigns and educational programs that teach younger generations about antisemitism and the damage it can cause. By raising awareness of the dangers of online antisemitism, we can create a more tolerant and inclusive society for all.

The author is the CEO and the founder of the Fighting Online Antisemitism organization.