The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel has lost the ability to compromise - opinion

Everything has become so polarized and personal and emotional. It is as if a volcano is erupting.

By ODED REVIVI
Published: MARCH 17, 2023 18:00
LARGE ELECTION campaign advertisements overlook the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv before the November 1 election. That the country can be paralyzed for five elections demonstrates we aren’t ready to compromise, says the writer (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
LARGE ELECTION campaign advertisements overlook the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv before the November 1 election. That the country can be paralyzed for five elections demonstrates we aren’t ready to compromise, says the writer
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Connections and close ties we Israelis thought would endure forever have become detached or completely erased. We have suddenly discovered that the IDF is no longer a safe space from political debate but within our army, there are absolute majorities in favor of one opinion or another. The one thing that is abundantly clear is that the melting pot is not functioning properly.

The fact that the country can be paralyzed for five consecutive elections demonstrates that we are not ready to compromise or negotiate in good faith. We feel too threatened by the other. If we do not admit this painful truth and don’t try to create a new common path, we, Israel and her citizens, will be lost and doomed.

I’m not angry at the Israel Air Force pilots. I am confident that signing that letter was a tortured decision. I can imagine the conflicted pain they are enduring through this process. I also can relate to the Egoz unit troops who signed and promised to report to their officers. I know they care for our country just as much as the pilots. I’m not angry at them either for mixing politics and military service.

The words that Tami Arad uttered following the protest of 69 Squadron and the reactions against her have ripped at my heart. Tami suffered a tragedy that no one deserves and never once sought to take advantage of her situation. How have we forgotten the price she paid out of love for the country and trust she gave to the country and its elected officials?

Even if I disagreed with every word she said, I cannot accept the cruel words that were thrown at her. The only appropriate response to her comments and to her grief over her husband Ron Arad, should be the one that we learned from the High Priest Aaron when his two sons were killed in a heavenly fire, “Vayidom Aharon” (Aaron was silent) (Leviticus 10:3).

'Handmaid's Tale'-inspired protests across Israel on March 16, 2023 (credit: SHAY KORIANSKI)'Handmaid's Tale'-inspired protests across Israel on March 16, 2023 (credit: SHAY KORIANSKI)

Jewish people and disagreements

SEVENTY-FIVE years of independence are beginning to show a different side of our nation. Our country, the one that was constructed in the aftermath of the horror of the Holocaust and the persecution of Jews in Arab countries, succeeded in welcoming Jews from throughout the world and embracing the principle of mutual respect. Even when mistakes were made along the way, it was clear to all of us why we wanted to be here in a united country and not just a shelter for refugees.

Unfortunately, many wars that arose after the declaration of the state threatened to collapse and destroy the Zionist dream. From the weeks leading up to the Six Day War, the brotherhood of the fighters on Yom Kippur, these were very challenging times but also served as the glue that fused us together. Now it seems that the glue has dissolved and there is nothing left that unites as Israelis. We have disconnected from one another because of our opinion on every topic imaginable; religion, politics, economy, lifestyle and settlements.

Everything has become so polarized and personal and emotional. It is as if a volcano is erupting. When our national glue was still strong we managed were able to avoid harming each other. Now that the glue is evaporating, the volcano is erupting and we are on the brink of being burned in boiling lava that will consume the Israelis and Israel.

Henry Ford was quoted as saying, “To be united is a beginning; to remain united is progress; to work together is success.” It seems to me that we only succeeded in two of the tasks. When we were united, it was perhaps because we didn’t have any other choice. We stayed united perhaps because our external threats were even more frightening.

But, it is now clear that we have not yet found the way to work together and achieve success. If we do not know how to work together, to pave a new and common path, we cannot be considered successful. In its place, we will have erased the progress we have made and, God forbid, we may once again become a people without a country.

We must stop, listen and make the necessary changes to our government structure. We do not have the privilege to give up after everything we have already sacrificed. We must come to our senses and create a common path before it is too late.

The writer is the mayor of Efrat and was one of the lead authors of a letter signed by more than 100 Israeli mayors demanding respectful, national dialogue on the judicial reform proposals.



Tags IDF protests Politics Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by