Ron Arad's widow voices support for IDF reservists threatening to strike

Tami Arad, the widow of missing IDF soldier Ron Arad, supported the reserve fighter pilots' decision not to report for training because of the judicial reform being promoted by the government. "I'm proud of you for the symbolic decision - you took the lead, as you do in your quiet operational activity," she wrote in a post on Facebook.

"As someone who has experienced the risks you take personally, it is clear to me beyond any doubt that you cannot behave differently. You must be sure that the government that sends you on missions is democratic and keeps to the values of the IDF."

Ron Arad's old squadron

Arad added that the 69th squadron that the pilots belong to is the squadron Ron Arad served in. "69 is our squadron - I know some of the young reservists, I know the squadron commanders, and without going into clichés about the quality of people like them in other units in the entire army, the soldiers of the 69th were and remain leaders and I am proud of them," she added.

Ron Arad was an IDF Air Force weapon systems officer who was captured in Lebanon after damage to his aircraft. He was saved but captured by the Lebanese Shi’ite group Amal and later transferred to Iranian forces. According to reports, Israel lost track of his whereabouts sometime in mid-1988.

"Those who call them refusers are wrong and misleading people. Those who call them derogatory names do so because they have no intelligent way to deal with their valuable and moral statement. The pilots of 69 will continue to volunteer for the reserves as long as there is an independent court in Israel, that can protect them and us on days when the sun is shining or when the sky is cloudy."

Missing IAF navigator Ron Arad in captivity after his jet went down in Lebanon in 1986 (credit: AFP PHOTO)

"In other words - they will volunteer for the reserves as long as Israeli democracy exists. If, to our dismay, the coup d'état succeeds, which we will see in three weeks according to what is implied today from the Constitution Committee, they will not serve in a dictatorship. It's that simple."

Arad wondered about the shock and criticism following the announcement of the reserve pilots not to report to the reserve as a sign of protest. "They are not the only ones - the cyber people, 8200 soldiers, Golani commando fighters, Egoz commando fighters, the alpinist soldiers, 669 commando fighters, the military doctors. Many good people issue warnings to the government every day. So what's the commotion about?" she wrote.

Why is everybody shocked?

"Pilots are called to training and [to carry out] military operations every week," she explained. "Their activity is covered in foreign reports and their message is very clear, showing the public the direct harm [the judicial reform is causing] to the state's security. Everyone is concentrating on the pilots, but if the 8200 soldiers and Egoz fighters and Golani commando fighters do not enlist in the reserves, the State of Israel will not be able to exist."

Arad clarified that it isn't the pilots who are threatening to violate the contract with the state - the real danger lies with the politicians.

"The politicians in this government fraudulently decided to change the rules after the elections," she said. "None of the voters in the last elections voted for changing the system of government. The citizens of Israel did not cast a ballot for or against democracy or for or against legislation that would neutralize the independent judicial system in the country."

"The Communications Minister [Shlomo Karhi], who served maybe a year in the army, told the 69th squadron fighters to go to hell," she added. "Those fighters who received the chief of staff's citation for excellence in operational activity in enemy territory. If I were to translate my answer into [Karhi's language], it would sound like this: The fighters of the 69th risked their lives for you, for your family and for more than 2.5 million Israeli citizens who do not serve in the army at all.

"Over the years of this country's existence, my husband and his friends have gone to hell to protect our beloved country. On the other hand, you and your colleagues in the government, most of whom did not join the army at all, are shocked."

The Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story.