All living Air Force commanders sign letter against judicial overhaul

The list started with Maj. Gen. Dan Tolkovsky, who served from 1953-1958 and runs all the way to Amikam Norkin, who was air force chief until April 2022.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 11:00
The ten living Israeli Air Force commanders spanning from 102-year-old Dan Tolkovsky (Left) to Amikam Norkin (right) have signed a letter warning of the impact of judicial overhaul on the Israeli Air Force, March 6, 2023. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90, Wikimedia Commons)
The ten living Israeli Air Force commanders spanning from 102-year-old Dan Tolkovsky (Left) to Amikam Norkin (right) have signed a letter warning of the impact of judicial overhaul on the Israeli Air Force, March 6, 2023.
The 10 living former Israeli Air Force chiefs, who have all served at various points dating back to 1953, published an open letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday morning, stating that they were "trembling" from the impact of the government's judicial overhaul on the readiness of the IDF's pilots.

The list started with Maj. Gen. Dan Tolkovsky, who served as Israeli Air Force commander from 1953-1958 and runs all the way to Amikam Norkin, who was air force chief until April 2022. The four air force chiefs whose names were absent from the letter are all deceased.

The letter came a day after 37 out of 40 pilots from the 69th Squadron made the stunning announcement that they would strike on Wednesday rather than attend their scheduled training.

According to the letter, all of the signatories are "following with deep concern regarding the processes which are occurring in the State of Israel and in the air force during this time period."

"From a deep knowledge of the centrality and uniqueness of the air force to the country's national security, which you also know well, we are trembling at the consequences of these processes and to the grave and concrete danger which this represents to the national security of the State of Israel," they wrote.

The former air force chiefs emphasize that all of the air force reservists are special people highly motivated to serve the State of Israel.

They added that they support the air force chief and the rest of the air force "during this difficult time and request of you to stop [the judicial overhaul] and to find a solution to this dangerous situation at the earliest possible date."  



