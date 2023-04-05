The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Passover: A time for divided Israel to unite, celebrate together - editorial

This spirit of unity should inspire Jews in Israel and across the world on Passover. It is an opportunity to free ourselves from internal disputes and concentrate on what we have in common.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 13:55
A PROTESTER holds an anti-Netanyahu placard at a mass rally against the judicial reform outside the Knesset on Monday (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
A PROTESTER holds an anti-Netanyahu placard at a mass rally against the judicial reform outside the Knesset on Monday
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The festival of Passover, which begins this evening, celebrates the Jewish people’s liberation from slavery and God’s promise to lead them to the Promised Land. When the Israelites followed Moses in the Exodus from Egypt, they did so together – as one people.

The week-long holiday, and particularly the Seder, offers a unique opportunity for Jews in Israel and the Diaspora to cast aside their differences and divisions and celebrate together – as one people.

As the key refrain in the Haggadah urges us, “In every generation, one is obligated to see oneself as if he/she/they left Egypt.”

One of Israel's worst internal crises ahead of Passover

On March 27, amid one of the worst internal crises in Israel’s history, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a suspension of the government’s judicial overhaul legislation until after the Knesset’s Passover recess “to provide a real opportunity for real dialogue.”

A day later, President Isaac Herzog hosted the first round of negotiations between coalition and opposition teams to seek a compromise after three tempestuous months in the Knesset and massive street protests across the country.

President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) President Isaac Herzog speaks on Israel's judicial reform on February 12, 2023 (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

“Stopping the legislation is the right thing. This is the time to begin a sincere, serious and responsible dialogue that will urgently calm the waters and lower the flames,” Herzog declared. “I call on everyone to act responsibly. Protests and demonstrations, on whichever side – yes. Violence – absolutely not! If one side wins, the state will lose. We must remain one people and one state.”

“I call on everyone to act responsibly. Protests and demonstrations, on whichever side – yes. Violence – absolutely not! If one side wins, the state will lose. We must remain one people and one state.”

Isaac Herzog

In his Passover toast at the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu also sounded a conciliatory tone. “We are in the midst of an important debate; we will get past it,” he promised. “You will celebrate Passover. On Seder night, you will sit with your families. You will argue a little – not too much – you will reach agreements. This is our goal, to reach agreements.”

Opposition leaders for the most part responded in kind. National Unity leader Benny Gantz welcomed the timeout and, in a phone call, urged the prime minister to retract his decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for breaking ranks. “No to civil war, no to divisions; yes to agreement and dialogue,” Gantz said.

“If the government is ready for real and fair dialogue, we will be able to exit this crisis stronger and more united, and turn this moment into a defining moment of shared life,” declared Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

What was striking during the mass demonstrations for and against the legal overhaul was that protesters all waved the same Israeli flags. “We are all brothers (and sisters),” read the letters in lights across Tel Aviv’s Azrieli Towers.

This spirit of unity should inspire Jews in Israel and across the world on Passover. It is an opportunity to free ourselves from internal disputes and concentrate on what we have in common. In recent months, Israel’s enemies have delighted in watching Israelis tear each other apart, and its friends have voiced genuine concern. The Jewish people are most powerful when they rally together behind a cause.

As we prepare to celebrate Passover – and later this month to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, Remembrance Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror, and Independence Day – we would do well to reflect on the tragedies and miracles throughout our history that have brought us together.

Perhaps the biggest miracle is that after 2,000 years of exile, the Jewish people are about to celebrate 75 years in a state of their own – a country that is home to a resilient people of more than nine million; people who possess deep faith and creative innovation, a powerful military, a robust democracy and a solid economy. Known globally as the Start-Up Nation, Israel is often the first to lend a hand to other countries in their crises and disasters.

Passover is a time for celebration, gratitude and togetherness. It is also a time to reach out to the needy, the sick and the infirm. Gathering around the Seder table is a reminder that we are all small families in what is ultimately one big family, and it is up to us – as we get together and partake in the Passover rituals – to recall our turbulent history, count our current blessings and be hopeful for the future.

Chag Sameach!



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Passover protests israeli politics Seder Yoav Gallant democracy unity Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
2

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
3

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
4

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by