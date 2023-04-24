The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Now is the time for such an initiative, vital dialogue - editorial

A “Jewish Davos,” it will aim to develop concrete proposals for the Jewish future, as well as specific action items to promote their implementation.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 04:57
An Israeli flag [Ilustrative] (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An Israeli flag [Ilustrative]
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Last night, at a gala celebration of Israel’s 75th Independence Day hosted by the Jewish Federations of North America, The Jewish Agency for Israel, the World Zionist Organization and Keren Hayesod, President Isaac Herzog announced the formation of a global council for Jewish dialogue.

Dubbed “Kol Ha’am – the Voice of the People,” the president’s effort will seek to foster a deep and meaningful conversation between Israel and the rest of the Jewish world on the most pressing issues facing the Jewish people. A “Jewish Davos,” it will aim to develop concrete proposals for the Jewish future, as well as specific action items to promote their implementation. It will also empower the younger generation of Jews by giving them a seat at the table and encouraging them to channel their talents and passion to help shape the Jewish tomorrow.

If ever there were a time for such an initiative, it is now.

Now is the time

For months, it has seemed as though Israel was coming apart at the seams. The tenor of the national debate surrounding the government’s judicial reform reached decibels seldom experienced even in a country accustomed to vociferous arguments. Protesters and counter-protesters have flooded Israel’s streets for 16 weeks, Israel’s economy ground to a standstill for a brief moment several weeks ago and Knesset committee meetings have devolved into shouting matches replete with theatrics.

Israelis block the Ayalon highway and clash with Police in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul on March 23, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90) Israelis block the Ayalon highway and clash with Police in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul on March 23, 2023. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

Jews around the world have watched in bewilderment and horror as the country they so deeply love appeared to be tearing itself up from the inside out. Some have taken sides in the debate, demonstrating outside Israeli embassies and consulates, protesting appearances by Israeli public figures, and expressing strongly-held views on the pages of local newspapers and on social media. Major Jewish philanthropists and the leaders of some of the most important organizations in the Jewish world have expressed deep concern about the future of Israel’s democracy and the relationship between Israel and world Jewry.

It is notable that the president chose to unveil his new initiative at the very same celebratory event that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to have addressed and from which he withdrew at the last moment amid reports of protests planned to take place during his remarks. In the days leading up to the event, some Jewish leaders who had flown to Israel to participate in the World Zionist Congress and the Jewish Agency Board of Governors meetings held a demonstration outside the Supreme Court and disrupted multiple appearances by MK Simcha Rothman, a key Netanyahu ally who has been shepherding the judicial reform legislation through the Knesset committee he chairs.

If the Knesset’s Passover recess offered a brief respite from the chaos that had reigned in the country before the holiday, we now appear to be approaching an inflection point with very real consequences for the future.

A connection to Israel is a vital component of contemporary Jewish identity and what happens in Israel affects Jews around the world. If either Israeli or Jewish leaders think they can go it alone, without one another, they are sorely mistaken.

When proposals are floated to restrict egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall or limit eligibility for aliyah (immigration to Israel) under the Law of Return, when Israel appears to be retreating from its founding principles and when young Jews find themselves asking whether they ought to have a relationship with Israel they see developing before their eyes – responsible leaders must take note, step up and talk to each other.

We have long called for dialogue and compromise on judicial reform and a host of other domestic issues within Israel. It is now clear that the need for meaningful dialogue extends well beyond Israel’s borders to Jewish communities around the world. We cannot afford to talk past one another. The future of both Israel and the Jewish people depends on the strength of the connection between them, as well as on the cultivation of a new generation of leaders committed to maintaining and further strengthening that vital relationship.

We applaud the president on his critically important initiative and wish him every success in fostering the sort of deep, respectful conversation that is so sorely needed between Israel and the rest of the Jewish world.



Tags Israel protests israel protest Dialogue Opinion Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by