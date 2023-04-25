The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel Independence Day: Reconnecting our core values after 75 years - opinion

Israel’s 75th anniversary is a milestone, a moment to look backward and forward, to savor the victories of the past and plan the triumphs of the future, even amid considerable internal debate.

By WILLIAM DAROFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 02:30
STANDING TOGETHER at the US Capitol in support of Israel, in 2002. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
STANDING TOGETHER at the US Capitol in support of Israel, in 2002.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

A mere 11 minutes after Israel’s founding, on May 14, 1948, America recognized Israel – a fact that we, as American Jewish Zionists, are certainly proud to acknowledge. In the 75 years since, our two countries maintain a strong and enduring bilateral relationship.

This bond is not limited to the political realm but also extends to the close ties between the American Jewish community and our brethren in Israel. As we prepare to celebrate Israel’s diamond jubilee, we recognize that even amidst ongoing domestic strife, there is much to be proud of and to celebrate.

Israel’s journey since its founding is nothing short of miraculous. The newborn nation narrowly avoided annihilation during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and is forced to fight for its survival every day for the past 75 years. And yet, despite near-constant threats from external enemies, Israel has managed to become a model society and a beacon for the entire world.

It assimilated waves of immigrants, from Holocaust survivors to Jews of Middle Eastern and North African descent to refugees from the former Soviet Union and Africa. Israel’s thriving economy rightly earned the nickname “the start-up nation.”

It also established itself as a leader in water management, desalination and disaster relief. But Israel’s achievements do not stop there. The country is a pioneer in public health programs, providing the world with valuable lessons in vaccine distribution and administration, as well as in innovative treatments and technologies.

THE ISRAEL Air Force trains for Israel’s 75th Independence Day, in Jerusalem this past week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THE ISRAEL Air Force trains for Israel’s 75th Independence Day, in Jerusalem this past week. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

But our bond with Israel is not just limited to the United States. We are engaging younger generations in Israel and around the world, building our future with the support of world Jewry.

Reconnecting with our core values

On Israel’s 75th anniversary, we are reconnecting with our core values – those that led to Israel’s founding and that continue to drive us – out of a sense of mission, love and Zionism. We seek to foster the values of mutual responsibility and unity within the Jewish people and to strengthen the bonds of the covenant between Israeli society and the world.

Despite tremendous progress, Israel is still very much threatened by external enemies. Iran-backed terrorists recently launched a wave of rocket attacks and shootings targeting civilians, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. While Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system is effective in preventing deaths from these attacks, it cannot stop the campaign to delegitimize Israel.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement seeks to attack Israel’s economic, cultural and academic ties, with the goal of leaving the country isolated and vulnerable. So-called “pro-Palestinian activists” continue to deny Israel’s right to exist and engage in antisemitic rhetoric and actions.

As Zionists, we must remain vigilant in the fight against these existential threats. We must continue to oppose the BDS movement and to call out antisemitism wherever we see it.

We must also work to forge ever-closer ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors, as best exemplified by the growing Abraham Accords. And we must urge governments to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA)’s definition of antisemitism, which recognizes how antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric too often bleed into one another.

Israel’s 75th anniversary is a milestone, a moment to look backward and forward, to savor the victories of the past and plan the triumphs of the future, even as we acknowledge considerable internal debate. Jewish unity and the values we transmit to the next generation will always be our lodestar. Modern Israel has, in the words of the psalmist, taken off the sackcloth of persecution and girded us with gladness. We say a hearty “Shehechiyanu” (blessing of gratitude) on this occasion.

The writer is the chief executive officer of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. Follow him at @Daroff.



Tags American Jewry Zionism independence day israel history unity
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by