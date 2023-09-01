The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Stand with the legacy of Sergeant Maxim Mulchanov; advocate for the Law of Return

It was the Law of Return that allowed Mulchanov and his brother to make aliyah independently and join the IDF. This law permits any Jew, or even a grandchild of a Jew, to obtain Israeli citizenship.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 00:11

Updated: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 00:13
Maxim Mulchanov, murdered in a terror attack on August 31, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Maxim Mulchanov, murdered in a terror attack on August 31, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There's a recurring sentiment within Jewish circles: lamenting how younger generations – first millennials, and now Gen Z – are perceived as being detached, superficial, or lacking in idealism. However, the tragic death of Sergeant Maxim Mulchanov, a lone soldier from Ukraine, during last Thursday's terror attack at the Maccabim checkpoint, challenges this notion. His story reveals that many in these younger generations possess profound depths and values, if only we would take the moment to recognize them.

Mulchanov's parents, residents of the besieged city of Kharkiv, poignantly described him as "a very honest and open person, always eager to help." Beyond this description, Mulchanov's actions spoke even louder. "Just last year, he assisted a child in Germany who required a bone marrow transplant,” his father shared, with evident emotion. “He was not only proud to serve in the army, but took immense pride in his active combat role on the front lines."

Given the tumultuous events of the past year and a half, the war in Ukraine must have been a harrowing experience for both Mulchanov and his family. Simultaneously, he stood on the frontlines of a Middle Eastern nation that faces countless adversaries, primarily because of its Jewish identity.

It was the Law of Return that allowed Mulchanov and his brother to make aliyah independently and join the IDF. This law permits any Jew, or even a grandchild of a Jew, to obtain Israeli citizenship. There is debate about the extent to which this law should be applied, especially concerning immigrants from former Soviet nations who may not meet halachic definitions of Jewish identity.

UKRAINIAN OLIM arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport last month. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)UKRAINIAN OLIM arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport last month. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)

A very painful aliyah process

Although the current Israeli government has not formally endorsed restrictions, their actions imply a different stance. Numerous Russian Jews, or those with Jewish ancestry, keen to make aliyah, find the process painfully prolonged.

The understaffed Nativ, an agency under the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for processing aliyah from former Soviet Union countries, often takes up to nine months to schedule an initial meeting with its consuls. The Israeli government’s support structures for potential Ukrainian and Russian immigrants are also dwindling. Further complications arise when Russians, arriving in Israel on tourist visas awaiting aliyah, can't work or access their Russian funds due to Western sanctions.

Yet, many immigrants, like Maxim Mulchanov, commit years to defending the Jewish state, leaving families behind. While many might not fit the halachic definition of Jewish, they are undeniably Zera Israel (descendants of Jews). Jews from the former Soviet Union experienced forced estrangement from their religious practices and traditions. We owe it to them to aid in their spiritual and cultural return.

That said, some of the criticism towards the Law of Return should be debated and discussed. If there are loopholes, we must consider making minor changes, in a sensitive and cautious way. Yet we cannot close the door in the faces of our brothers, sisters, or distant cousins, if you wish.

Mulchanov's ultimate sacrifice underscores the privilege of Jewish lineage, or the heritage of Jewish ancestry. He stood as a symbol of the right to exist in a nation where Jews are the majority and can freely express their faith without the shadows of antisemitism or alienation.

The world anticipates his burial in the coming week, once his parents can escape the ravages of war in Ukraine. In a poignant gesture, Israeli officials are making every effort to ensure his parents are safely brought to Israel, so they can be present to bid their brave son a final farewell in an IDF cemetery.

Reflecting on Mulchanov's legacy should propel us into action: advocate for the preservation of the Law of Return, ensuring future generations find their place in Israel; engage in meaningful dialogues about our shared Jewish identity and contribute to organizations that support lone soldiers and olim. In remembering Mulchanov, let's unite in purpose, turning our shared grief into collective action for a brighter, more inclusive Israel.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by