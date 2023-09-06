The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

NYT's Thomas Friedman is consistently wrong about Israel - opinion

Fool me once, fool me twice, fool me three times - you are Thomas Friedman. That is not normal, writes advisor to the prime minister Jonatan Urich.

By JONATAN URICH
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 14:45

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 15:12
THE NEW YORK Times building in Manhattan. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
THE NEW YORK Times building in Manhattan.
(photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

In the rigorous world of journalism, credibility is paramount. Yet, Thomas Friedman, a prominent voice for The New York Times, seems to have a recurring pattern of misjudgments, particularly concerning Israel. 

One could call it an “obsession.” 

If Israeli and American leaders were to shape foreign policy based on Friedman’s recent and past columns – both countries would have been less safe today and peace in the Middle East would have remained an intangible dream. Thankfully, they didn’t. 

In his latest op-ed, Friedman expressed his reservations about a potential Saudi-Israel normalization deal. Not surprisingly, it centered on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as an alleged impediment to the only type of deal that he thinks would not be “shameful.” 

Since when has peace become "shameful"?

That isn’t normal. 

This is just the latest in a series of questionable stances held by the NYT columnist. Is Friedman's voice truly the beacon of insight as he has been often portrayed, especially by Israeli media, or is there a deeper pattern of bias at play?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)

Consider the evidence: In 2010, Friedman advised Israel to cede the Golan Heights for Syrian peace. A mere year later, the Syrian Civil War erupted, making his advice not just wrong, but potentially disastrous for Israel. This wasn't a minor oversight; it was a glaring misread of the region's dynamics.

Then, in 2015, he predicted Netanyahu's resignation. Yet, Netanyahu led until 2021. This misjudgment wasn't just about getting a political forecast wrong; it showcased a profound misunderstanding of the Israeli society’s political pulse and the resilience of its leadership.

Furthermore, in 2017, Friedman warned of severe repercussions from the U.S. embassy's move to Jerusalem. The anticipated fallout? It never materialized. This miscalculation wasn't just an error in judgment; it was a testament to his consistent underestimation of the region's complexities.

These aren't isolated incidents. They paint a picture of a journalist whose views on Israel consistently miss the mark. It begs the question: Is Friedman's analysis driven by an objective understanding or personal biases? Where does his analysis stop and turn to wishful thinking? 

Friedman's repeated inaccuracies about Israel hint at a deeper lack of understanding

Every journalist has the right to an opinion. But when that opinion consistently errs on one subject, readers must ask why. Friedman's repeated inaccuracies about Israel hint at a deeper lack of understanding or, worse, a predisposition against the nation and its leadership.

It's not just about getting predictions wrong; it's about the potential consequences of those misjudgments. Had Israel followed Friedman's advice on the Golan Heights, it could have faced dire strategic consequences. When a voice as influential as Friedman's gets it wrong, the stakes are high.

In the world of journalism, where credibility is currency, Friedman's track record on Israel is a liability. Readers deserve analysis grounded in facts, not clouded by biases. As the adage goes, "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me." Given Friedman's history, it's time readers approach his columns with a more critical eye.

In sum, while Friedman's voice resonates in journalism, his repeated missteps on Israel warrant scrutiny. The Saudi-Israel deal, like all geopolitical matters, deserves informed, unbiased analysis. It's time we demand that from our leading voices.

Jonatan Urich is an advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by