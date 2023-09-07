The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Israel should split its judicial review of reasonableness - opinion

Should the parties to the litigation challenging the reasonableness standard law agree to a split in the application of the standard of review of reasonableness? If not, should the court impose one?

By DAVID MATAS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 01:49
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gestures in the Knesset plenum on July 24, as the reasonableness bill was being passed. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu gestures in the Knesset plenum on July 24, as the reasonableness bill was being passed.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel could split its standard of judicial review of reasonableness in two. Israel could, for some matters, adopt the standard of review of reasonableness used outside of Israel – and for other matters adopt the Israel specific standard of review of reasonableness 

The government of Israel’s proposals in January, preceding the July 24 law annulling the standard of review of reasonableness, espoused one purpose: “to annul the unreasonableness grounds in Israeli administrative law as it has been shaped in the past decades, and to return administrative judicial review to grounds based on clear standards, and as accepted and understood around the world.”

The recent law did not annul the standard of review of reasonableness as accepted and understood around the world; the law annulled only the Israel specific standard of review of reasonableness. With that annulment, there is still scope of for Israeli judicial review on the ground of reasonableness, just not the same scope as existed before. If the Israeli courts, after the annulment, proceed to exercise judicial review under the rubric of reasonableness in the same way that it is exercised outside of Israel, that exercise would presumably accord with intent of the present legislation.

The July legislation applies to some decisions made by the government, ministers and the prime minister, and not other decisions made by the Knesset, or administrative agencies. Accordingly, the July legislation is now subject to judicial review under the Israel specific standard of review of reasonableness. 

Reasonableness: How it's done in Israel and how it's done everywhere else

The differences between the Israel specific standard of review of reasonableness and that same standard of review outside of Israel are many and technical. In a nutshell, the standard for review of reasonableness outside off Israel considers how the decision is made and whether the process of arriving at the decision is reasonable, but not whether the decision itself is reasonable. The Israel specific standard of review considers whether the decision itself is reasonable.  

High Court Judge Esther Hayut hears petitions against the incapacitation law on August 3, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) High Court Judge Esther Hayut hears petitions against the incapacitation law on August 3, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The reason the Israeli judiciary developed a reasonableness standard of review unlike any other may be the absence of a constitutionally entrenched bill of rights. The Basic Law of Israel, as a statute of the Knesset, does not prevail over other laws. The standard of review of reasonableness ends up doing the work that the courts would have done, if they had constitutional rights to apply.  

Viewed from this perspective, the standard of review of reasonableness outside of Israel does too little, because it leaves substantive international human rights violations and other matters of substantial international concern untouched – as long as the process of reaching the decisions is proper. The Israeli specific standard of review of reasonableness does too much, because it encompasses all decisions.  

If the standard of review of reasonableness were to be split, the default position could be what appears to have been intended by the July legislation. That is, it could be the acceptance of the annulment of the Israel specific standard of review of reasonableness, and its replacement by the standard of review of reasonableness as accepted outside of Israel. 

The default position could be determined not to apply in limited cases. A tenable limit, where the more hands-on Israel specific standard of review of reasonableness would apply, could be cases where violations of international human rights treaties to which Israel is a state party or other; or matters of substantial international concern – such as the Law of Return – are at issue. 

Procedurally, the split could be engineered through a leave, or threshold, requirement. The threshold requirement to apply the Israel specific standard of review could be that the applicant raises a significant issue of public importance with a substantial international dimension. 

This suggested threshold test is similar to the standard of review of reasonableness which would apply in the underlying application if the threshold test were met. 

It is not unusual in judicial review outside of Israel for such a situation to arise. Courts outside Israel, where the test for a threshold application is similar to the test in the underlying application, have held that, in the threshold application, the applicant must show a likelihood of success in the underlying application. 

Should the parties to the litigation now underway, which is challenging the legislation annulling the Israel specific standard of review of reasonableness, agree to a split in the application of the standard of review of reasonableness? If not, should the court impose a split? 

Those are questions for Israelis to decide.

The writer is an international human rights lawyer based in Winnipeg, and senior honorary counsel to B’nai Brith Canada.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by