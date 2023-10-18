Unity and hi-tech: Israel's tools to recover from Hamas's war - opinion

On October 7, I was awakened to a nightmare.

From my house in Toronto, I saw the atrocities that were being committed against my people and my country.

I knew immediately that I had to come home. I could not bear to sit and watch my roots in Israel being ripped from the ground on a television screen. I watched from afar as my partners, my team, and my beloved friends and family were under brutal attack. Zoom was not an option.

I got on the earliest flight I could find. Immediately, my team and I began mobilizing to help, as so many were already doing: providing families with food, toys, and mental health support.

I felt that we needed to further support our national efforts and so we began to leverage Awz Ventures portfolio technologies, such as voice and facial recognition, to help identify the wounded in hospitals; and digital intelligence capabilities to help identify and locate kidnapped and missing individuals and to make sure that Hamas terrorists can never commit such a massacre again. SUPPORTERS OF Hamas and Islamic Jihad take part in a rally last year in the southern Gaza Strip to celebrate a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

When I was executive director at Yad Vashem, I was constantly touched and brought to tears by the stories of survivors, like Mr. Rosenbaum’s account of hiding in a closet from the Nazis as a young child with his mother and baby brother. In an attempt to muffle his brother’s cries so as not to be captured, his mother tragically smothered the baby.

“Never again” is what we all vowed about these dehumanizing, tragic attacks on the Jewish people – 6 million murdered in cold blood. Advertisement

And yet, once again, 75 years later, we have seen these same atrocities in Israel: Mothers in hiding muffling their babies’ cries; entire families slaughtered in front of their loved ones.

I have always felt that my first mission in life was serving my country in the paratrooper unit of the IDF and then as a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officer.

Later, I felt that my time at Yad Vashem was my second mission in life.

I never imagined that this war would become my third mission.

We cannot let it happen again.

I cannot.

Giving Israel the technology to fight Hamas

So we at Awz Ventures are helping in the way that we know best: by providing Israel – and the world – with the technological tools to stop these evil terrorists in their tracks.

These savages crossed our border to massacre, rape, and kidnap our people; torturing babies and elders and burning them alive on Israeli soil.

It doesn’t matter what country you are in. You have to see these evil forces for what they are and understand that as Jews, Israelis, and all other walks of life, we need to fight for good against evil worldwide – for our very existence.

This is something that US President Joe Biden has exemplified in his tremendous, unwavering support for Israel during this critical time.

President Biden, the leader of the world’s largest democratic superpower, immediately condemned the evil perpetrated by Hamas, was quick to offer military and diplomatic support, and is visiting Israel himself.

President Biden, you struck a chord with every Jew who heard you quote Golda Meir’s comments to you 50 years ago after the Yom Kippur War:

“‘Don’t worry, [Senator] Biden. We have a secret weapon here in Israel’ – my word this is what she said – ‘We have no place else to go.’”

We have also witnessed the incredible solidarity of governments around the globe; and from Jewish and non-Jewish communities worldwide who have shown their strong support for Israel this week, with tens of thousands taking to the streets in cities worldwide.

At Awz Ventures, we are discovering and creating the next generation of technologies that can help Israel and the righteous side of the world.

We are partnering with security and intelligence agencies and developing, from inception, companies to help solve the problems for which we don’t yet have solutions – which will protect democracies and nations.

Israel’s recovery is dependent on two key factors: The first is unity, which has been an essential product of this war.

The second is for Israel and the international community to continue partnering in the hi-tech sector.

These, along with the brave resilience of our soldiers, reservists, and families are our locomotives to recovery. We need to strengthen and uphold our title as Startup Nation and continue, so that the good guys can prevail and defend us all against the forces of evil.

We will continue to empower technologies in the name of peace, so that a mother never has to hide in a closet, muffling her child’s cries. We won’t allow it. Never again.

This is my third mission in life.

The writer is founder and managing partner of Awz – a Canadian-Israeli global, AI, deep-tech, security and intelligence dual-use technology VC. A lawyer by trade, he served for almost a decade in the Shin Bet, heading the team that protected prime ministers and other prominent Israeli cabinet ministers, and has led dozens of security operations on a global level.