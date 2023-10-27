Israel's Western philosophy can't beat Hamas ideology - opinion

In the realm of human thought, the distinction between ideology and philosophy may appear subtle, but the consequences of this difference can be profound, especially in conflict-ridden regions like our part of the world.

I asked Google the following question: “What is the difference between an ideology and a philosophy?”

Among the many answers I received, was one which made me stop and think:

“If people are discussing, it’s philosophy; if they are fighting, it’s ideology. Don’t worry about subtle distinctions between ‘discussing’ and ‘fighting’; the moment things turn ugly in any way, philosophy is dead and ideology has taken over.”

Herein lies the problem we have in the world today, and in particular right now in the Middle East. Israeli soldiers around the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel. October 25, 2023 (credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Hamas: An ingrained ideology

Hamas is not just a political entity, and not just a terrorist organization (although it is those things), it is an ideology – something that is 100% ingrained in the psyche, education, and actions of its adherents. Their members believe in this ideology with every fiber of their body and are willing to fight and to kill and, yes, to die for it too.

The problem, of course, is that it is a foul, evil, and murderous ideology, the core of which, is the destruction of all Jews and the Jewish State of Israel. Advertisement

The clash of ideology and Western philosophy

In contrast, the State of Israel is a modern nation built upon the principles of Western philosophy, which, in turn, have their roots in the Judeo-Christian principle of “love thy neighbor as thyself.” The challenge lies in the fact that an ideology nearly always prevails over a philosophy when they collide. This is because those adhering to an ideology do not feel bound by any moral or ethical principles other than the aims and ideals set forth by their ideology.

In contrast, a philosophy thrives on discussion, debate, persuasion, and educated argument.

The Western philosophy of Israel, rooted in the principles of fairness, justice, and respect for human life, seems helpless in the face of the uncompromising and heinous Hamas ideology.

Western philosophy is no match for the Hamas ideology because they are fighting two different battles.

Two teams with different rulebooks

It’s akin to watching two football teams playing a game with entirely different sets of rules. One team is expected to play by the rules and avoid foul play, while the other seems free to act with impunity, ignoring the rulebook altogether. Hamas’s ideology does not recognize the rule of law, human rights, or humanitarian considerations for Jews. They operate in a world where their ideology legitimizes and glorifies violence, hatred, and even the celebration of death.

A glimpse into Hamas’s brutality

The recent release of body camera footage and recordings of telephone calls and WhatsApp messages from Hamas terrorists during their heinous attacks on Simchat Torah serves as a chilling reminder of the depths of their ideology. A particularly disturbing message from a terrorist to his mother read, “Mother, you will be so proud of me – I am a hero; I killed ten Jews with my bare hands.” This is the stark reality of the Hamas ideology which we are facing.

Israel’s moral defensive war

On the other side of this conflict stands Israel, a responsible state that has waged a moral defensive war against these barbaric acts. Colonel Richard Kemp CBE, a former Commander of UK Operations in Afghanistan, has described the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as “the most moral army in the world.” Israel has consistently adhered to humanitarian standards in its military operations, a demand placed upon it by the international community.

The double standard

However, a perplexing double standard persists in the international community. Israel is expected to respond “proportionately” to the violent acts of Hamas terrorists. But what does “proportionate” mean in the face of such brutality? As Douglas Murray, a respected British author and political commentator, pointed out in a recent speech, a proportional response to the actions of Hamas would mean finding a Hamas music festival and slaughtering 260 of the attendees, raping, pillaging, and murdering men, women, children and elderly – that is proportionate.

My point is not to call for Israel to descend to the depths of depravity exhibited by Hamas (God forbid), but rather to recognize that the principles of Western philosophy regarding the rules of war fall short when confronting the deeply ingrained Hamas ideology of evil. There can be no consideration of treating the enemy with humanitarian values when their ideology recognizes no such rules.

Reevaluating humanitarian aid

The world calls for humanitarian aid to be provided to Gaza, even in the midst of the conflict. However, this aid must be contingent on reciprocity. When Hamas demonstrates a willingness to act humanely by releasing innocent civilians and respecting humanitarian principles, then, and only then, should consideration be given to such aid. Until that point, not a drop of water, not a morsel of food, and not a liter of fuel should be allowed into Gaza.

A change in strategy

As we assess the ongoing situation, it is crucial to recognize that the time has come for a change in strategy. Israel’s historical commitment to Western philosophical principles is commendable, but it faces an adversary that operates on a fundamentally different plane.

Israel must now consider playing by the same rules as its enemies. This doesn’t mean adopting their immoral tactics but understanding the ruthlessness and uncompromising nature of the Hamas ideology.

Unless we turn our desire for survival in the land of our forefathers into an ideology and not a woolly western philosophy, we are doomed to fail in the quest for a life free from constant threats of terrorist activity.

The solemn declaration of “Never again” must be more than a slogan. We have to mean it like our lives depend on it – because they do.

The writer, a rabbi, lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and is a co-founder of Techelet – Inspiring Judaism.