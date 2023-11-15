Letters to the Editor, November 15, 2023: Continuing to fantasize

Continuing to fantasize

With the plethora of sad news lately in The Jerusalem Post, I really appreciated the comic relief provided by Yoram Dori (“A vision for Gaza,” November 14).

Those who foisted the Oslo Accords on us continue to fantasize that the same creatures who raped women, beheaded babies, and burned them and their parents alive are going to become friendly concierges at a “Club Med Gaza.”

How many among us are insane enough to swallow that nonsense? Our national creativity needs to be focused not on how to make them human, but rather on how to extricate ourselves from the senseless ideas the peace camp introduced; and on how, once the Gaza front is completely finished, we can destroy Hezbollah and neutralize Iran.Without that plan, we will again be faced with sacrificing our children on the altar of Yoram Dori’s fantasies.

CHAIM A. ABRAMOWITZJerusalem

A misguided mensch

Congratulations to Ron Rubin on his excellent article on Jack Lew, the new US ambassador to Israel (“Who is the real Jack Lew?” November 13).

What is surprising, as the article points out, is that Lew has been “simultaneously complimented by the likes of the progressive J Street and the traditional Orthodox Union.” US Ambassador Jack Lew presenting credentials, November 5, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Something is fishy when these two organizations are on the same side of an issue. Jack Lew could be a mensch, but a misguided mensch, on par with former president Barack Obama, who still believes that there is an Israeli occupation. Advertisement

I just pray that in the period of time he will be here, Lew does not do too much damage. Unfortunately, Israel has not had much luck with the ambassadors the US sends, going from bad to worse. The future does not bode well.

HANNAH GERSHONJerusalem

Under the surface

Andrea Samuels asks “What do we tell our kids?” (November 10), which brought back memories for me from over 50 years ago!

Our eldest son was being interviewed to gain acceptance to a very eminent public school in Outer London, and all his examination grades from junior school were excellent. All went well until he was then asked a few questions, including whether he had traveled abroad on holiday lately.

Perhaps they were simply testing his knowledge of geography, but when he replied excitedly that he had been to Israel, the atmosphere changed abruptly. It was suggested that it would be advisable to try for entrance to another school.

Fast forward to 2011: My late husband and I made aliyah after a large mosque was built in Regents Park, and with members of the Muslim population openly saying that they intend to eventually take over the world.So the antisemitism has always existed; it has just remained under the surface for many years.

JOY COLLINSBnei Dror

Truly independent

I was horrified to read “Nobel Peace Prize for Iron Dome” by Tiran Goldstein-Tweg (November 8). Only our enemies could support such an absurdity. We’ve now reached the 40th day of the most difficult and dangerous war in Israel’s history because of a misconception due to the misuse of the Iron Dome.

The Iron Dome should have been used as a first line of defense to protect Israeli citizens while our military fights to destroy our enemies and their military/rocket infrastructure. Instead, the IDF got very lazy and overconfident; yes, deja vu, just as what happened after the 1967 Six Day War.

Our military “experts” somehow got into their mindset that they could count on the enemy, Hamas and others, to use up their supposedly limited rocket supplies while the Iron Dome caught and destroyed the rockets aimed at Israel.

Even if the Iron Dome was a lot more effective than it has been these past painful weeks, there’s another problem, a fatal flaw. For some inexplicable reason the Israeli government made a foolish agreement with the Americans. Crucial parts of the Iron Dome are produced in the United States.

This has two extremely dangerous faults:

1. We have to beg the Americans to permit us to resupply, since they have veto power over selling us necessary parts. And we also had to give them our technology.

2. More problematically, by sharing production with the Americans, we strengthen their economy while weakening ours, especially the military industry. We can’t even sell our own inventions, if they have even the smallest part from the US, without American permission.

It’s time Israel became a truly independent country. Our great victory in 1967 was because we had no other allies, aside from the Jewish people and God Almighty. I remember that war very well. God willing, our governmental leaders will realize their misconceptions and fight to win, and not listen to foreigners who don’t care what happens to us.

BATYA MEDADShiloh

Prayer and action

Uri Pilichowski poses an interesting question when he asks “How much should our lives be interrupted?” (November 12). He expresses concern that there might be too much emphasis on “continuing with life as usual.”

I think that no matter how much people may appear to go on with their usual lives, Israelis of all ages are reacting to the situation in very positive ways. Here in Beit Shemesh, no sooner than a helping opportunity arises, it is almost immediately oversubscribed.

Even soldiers on their daylong furloughs can be seen visiting some of the distribution centers or, Heaven forbid, going to a funeral or paying a shiva call for one of the fallen.

As for the US, Jews are also flocking to help and raise needed funds, and I have even met some who have flown to Israel for a few weeks to volunteer here.

As for his idea of fasting in response to the current situation, I believe that many of the rabbinical leadership have rejected that idea in favor of prayer and action to help. Moreover, celebrations such as weddings on army bases can only boost the morale of our soldiers.

Positive thinking keeps us all in better mental and physical health to serve both God and country.

MARION REISSBeit Shemesh

Taking suggestions to heart

I would like to thank the editors of The Jerusalem Post for printing two excellent articles in the op-ed section on November 7: “A Palestinian state is still a dangerous idea” and “Getting hasbara out of its rut.”

Moshe Phillips, author of the first article, stated his case in clear, easily understandable terms – “October 7 has changed everything.” There is no way that Israel could, should, or would accept slicing up our country for a “two-state solution” today or ever. That phrase has been overused and is basically meaningless today. In the words of Menachem Begin, Jordan is the Palestinian state.

Yisrael Medad’s “Getting hasbara out of its rut” should be a guide to whomever is managing Israeli public relations today. He offers four major themes. First, disprove non-facts. Second, “present your case within the parameters of the situation and its immediacy... persistently and consistently.” He adds – “do not wait to respond but act preemptively.” Third, “sow doubt and showcase the unreliability of the opposing side. Point out the fallacies and the prevarications.” Finally, he says, “there is the need to reset the message and the Zionist narrative.”

Amen. Here’s hoping that our government takes these suggestions to heart. Maybe, just maybe, we won’t need to listen to any more “two-state solution” lectures.

ESTHER BEHARHashmonaim