There is hope. Our world is filled with antisemitism, and as a college student in America, I have felt horrified, heartbroken, and furious since the October 7th massacre. Furious that the world has turned a blind eye as innocent civilians are murdered in cold blood throughout Israel. Furious that my people are mourning, but simultaneously pleading with the world to understand that we have the right to exist.

Despite the darkness we have faced over the past 39 days, Tuesday, November 14th, reminded me how strong and resilient the Jewish people are. More than 290,000 of my family members gathered in Washington, D.C. to support Israel, stand against terrorism, and fight for the safe return of all hostages held in Gaza. I felt supported, safe, and inspired while I stood in our nation’s capital.

When I first heard about the march through Students Supporting Israel (SSI), I knew that I had to travel to D.C. I am a zealous supporter of Israel and refuse to stay silent in the wake of antisemitism across the world. While my activism at Tulane University is necessary during these times of unprecedented antisemitism on college campuses, there was no doubt in my mind that I had to leave campus for the day and take my activism one step further.

I reached out to various organizations for funding to attend the March for Israel, and The Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, along with Chabad and Hillel at Tulane University, graciously sponsored my trip and enabled me to attend the rally. But as a campus leader and one of the loudest pro-Israel voices at my university, I wanted to do more than attend.

I wanted to speak to the great crowd that came out to support the one and only Jewish state.

Since I serve as the treasurer of the local Students Supporting Israel chapter at Tulane, I got the opportunity and the honor to speak on behalf of college students across the US.

My perspective as a Jewish college student, since the Hamas massacre that took place in Israel on October 7th, has really changed. Watching my peers so easily fall for terrorist propaganda and outwardly turn their hatred to me and other Jews, wasn’t something I saw coming. Seeing this only gave me more motivation to stand with Israel and join together with the U.S. Jewish community for this historic event in D.C. Advertisement

When I made my way to the stage on Tuesday, I was not nervous or shy. I was inspired by the Jewish leaders I met backstage who are on the frontlines of the war of public opinion. I spoke with numerous activists and other students about how they have felt since October 7th. In these moments, I felt a sense of relief to finally be in a space where I felt safe and accepted. I felt at home with the Jewish community by my side. I felt prouder than I ever have been to be Jewish.

As the hours passed, the crowd arrived and began to wave their flags and sing songs of hope, reason, and love. Finally, at 11:30 am, I stood at the podium on stage, overlooking the National Mall, and I shared what I have been able to achieve with the Jewish community in New Orleans. In this moment, I was reminded that my voice matters and that I do make a difference. Everyone’s voice makes a difference.

Every individual who marched for Israel on Tuesday is a leader who understands that it is not a crime to support Israel and her right to exist. If we don’t stand up for Israel now, when will we?

Because never again is now.

If we stop fighting now, there will be no more Israel to fight for.

As my friend told me the other day, quiet people do not make history. I refuse to be quiet.

Bali Lavine (20) is a student at Tulane University in New Orleans and the Treasurer of Students Supporting Israel at Tulane.

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Yifa Segal.