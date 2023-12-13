'Genocide' panel is another UN failure - editorial

The United Nations, established in the aftermath of the Holocaust with the promise of preventing atrocities, is failing its founding principles.

An upcoming panel accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza is just another instance of the UN’s systematic failure to hold Hamas accountable for its actions in the ongoing conflict. Instead of promoting justice and fairness, the UN continues its obsession with censuring Israel, diverting attention from the crimes committed by Hamas. This approach not only undermines the UN’s credibility, it also perpetuates a disturbing trend of anti-Israel bias, fostering animosity and providing cover for extremists.

The international community must be aware of the implications of such actions, and recognize that a fair and balanced approach is essential for fostering lasting peace in the region. Israel’s allies must condemn this attempt to exploit the UN for baseless accusations, as it only serves to escalate the conflict and hinders prospects for a meaningful resolution. The UN’s history of being manipulated for such one-sided narratives allows Hamas to evade responsibility for its actions on October 7.

An upcoming event, titled “2023 War on Gaza: The Responsibility to Prevent Genocide,” organized by the UN’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, exemplifies the deeply problematic focus on only supporting the Palestinians.

While the plight of the Palestinian people is undoubtedly a legitimate concern, the UN's disproportionate attention to this specific cause contributes to the impunity enjoyed by Hamas. By failing to foster moderation in Palestinian areas, the UN – perhaps inadvertently – becomes a cover for Hamas to perpetuate an environment that enables conflict while condemning Israel.

Accusation lacks any foundation in evidence

The accusation of genocide against Israel lacks any foundation in evidence. Israel, a country that has historically sought to minimize civilian casualties, actively employs advanced technology to ensure precision in its military operations. Despite the challenges inherent in war, Israel has made substantial efforts since October 7 to warn and evacuate civilians from conflict zones, utilizing extensive communication channels, including millions of calls, pamphlets, and other notices provided to Palestinians. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry’s manipulation of data further complicates the accurate assessment of civilian casualties, as Palestinian terrorists tend to dress in civilian clothes, leading to misrepresentation when they are eliminated.

The current UN slander against Israel occurs concurrently with a General Assembly debate calling for a ceasefire, garnering support from over 100 countries. However, the recent US veto in the UN Security Council emphasizes the complexity of international responses. It is crucial to question why these countries supporting a ceasefire did not act to prevent Hamas's aggression on October 7. The lack of condemnation and calls for a ceasefire from the international community contributed to the perception that Hamas could act with impunity, leading to the tragic events that unfolded.

The UN, often criticized for its selective focus on Israel, becomes a platform for certain countries to divert attention from their own human rights abuses. The UN Human Rights Council’s disproportionate focus on Israel allows countries like Iran and Russia to use the guise of “human rights” to condemn Israel while committing their own violations. This blatant hypocrisy undermines the credibility of the UN and diminishes its ability to serve as a truly impartial arbiter in global conflicts.

While there has been some progress in urging UN Women to condemn sexual violence by Hamas on October 7, it highlights the constant challenges Israel faces in obtaining recognition for basic human rights in the face of Hamas atrocities. The upcoming UN panel’s exclusive focus on Israel’s military operations, without properly addressing Hamas’s crimes, further underlines the need for a fair and balanced approach in the global arena.

The UN’s distorted focus on Israel is a disheartening betrayal of its founding principles. For the organization to fulfill its intended role as a promoter of peace and justice, it must abandon biased narratives and embrace a fair, comprehensive approach to addressing the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The international community must collectively strive for a resolution that holds all parties accountable, fostering an environment conducive to lasting peace and coexistence in the region.