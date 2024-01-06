In the midst of unprecedented war and bloodshed following Hamas’s attack on October 7, we might be tempted to insist that this is a war between Muslims and Jews. We argue that the opposite is true.

A collective mindset of equality, even in this case, must be embraced. This means that acknowledging the State of Israel and fighting for equal rights and responsibilities within it while jettisoning the divisive “he’s Jewish, he’s Arab” attitude is crucial. Otherwise, we’ll remain stuck in the same loop.

Of course, the acceptance of equal rights also depends on accepting the rule of law in Israel. Both Jews and Muslims must understand that if we can’t live together, there is a chance neither will survive. Therefore, we call for unity for the sake of everyone’s security, peace, prosperity, and development under the banner “Holding on Together.”

What we’ve learned over the past year through local struggles is that the problem isn’t us – Mohammad and David – Arab and Jew – living together.

A gentle reminder

We hope the doubters will forgive us, but we would like to remind you that Muslims and Jews have lived together for 1,400 years, during which time Jews prospered, even reviving the Hebrew language under Islamic rule. The converse is also true.

So, the question is: If we, Jews and Muslims, knew how to coexist and prosper for centuries, then why are we not able to resolve the current conflict and live side by side in harmony today?

We must focus on forging connections between people from all different backgrounds and religions and make sure their voices are heard to prevent the deterioration of discourse among those who work and study together.

WE MUST remember that both Jews and Muslims share a common father, Abraham, and as sons of the same father, we are brothers. While it’s clear that love should exist between brothers, unfortunately, since the creation of the world, many relationships have been racked with tension and hostility: Cain and Abel, Isaac and Ishmael, and Jacob and Esau, to name but three.

Even the prophet Mohammed encourages Muslims to accept those who are different and seek commonality: “All human beings are children of God, and the most beloved to God is the one who benefits the children of God.” Likewise, the Quran mentions the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel, on the condition that their relationship with the stranger will be the same as their relationship with their own people.

In these difficult times, when we are being exposed to horrifying testimonies and pure hatred and Jews and Muslims across the world are forced to hide their prayer shawls, we call for open displays of religiosity and unity, as well as deeper respect of each other’s beliefs.

Holding on together

To this end, we have joined “Holding on Together,” an organization comprising representatives from all different religions, including rabbis, priests, sheikhs, and leaders from the Druze, Ahmadis, and Baha’i communities. We travel to various schools to let students see for themselves how people of all different faiths can be friends while respecting each other’s beliefs.

Despite the difficulties, there’s no escaping the planning for the day after the war. And although it’s clear to us that we are walking a tightrope between war and peace, we have no intention of giving up on our aspirations for peaceful coexistence in the Land of Israel.

We must be realistic, however. On the understanding that the war is not a religious war, it is precisely this that gives us hope for a humanitarian solution as well as hope for better days, based on the belief that everyone is a child of Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed Sharif Odeh and Rabbi David Metzger work together for the future of our children, our grandchildren, and the entire region.