Blocking peace: Meta censors 'Peace Talk' podcast

'Peace Talk' podcast hosts Jonathan Sacerdoti and Moataz Khalil have accused Meta of "heavy-handed censorship" after their podcast discussing the October 7 Hamas attack was removed by the platform, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The message the hosts reportedly received from Facebook was that their video violated community guidelines on "dangerous individuals and organizations."

According to the hosts, the podcast's goal is to promote peace, as they aim to create a space for open and honest discourse between different cultures.

Although the video discussed the more controversial and complex topics regarding the war, hosts Sacerdoti and Khalil presented a wide range of voices from various backgrounds to allow for open dialogue and to challenge the extreme terrorism of Hamas.

The issue with censorship

According to Facebook, the podcast was removed because it seemed as though the hosts were possibly trying to praise or support people or organizations that the platform believed to be dangerous.

On the contrary, the hosts of the podcast argued that the purpose of the podcast had been to promote peace and understanding between the faiths.

“After 25 years in journalism, as an Egyptian Muslim, I dreamed of universal peace where everyone, regardless of background, is united in destiny and responsibility," Khalil stated. Advertisement

“It has been something of a dream to set up our podcast together to give voice to the many other people, especially from around the Middle East, who bravely speak out against Islamism, extremism and terrorism," he continued.

“Some social media platforms like Facebook clearly oppose the dissemination of our message supporting coexistence and peace, but we think it’s important for the world to hear these voices," Khalil added.

Despite the frustration felt by those who created the podcast and those who watch it, the hosts remain optimistic that listeners will find other ways to hear its content.

"Meta can’t silence our message of determined opposition to extremism and violence," concluded Sacerdoti.