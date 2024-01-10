IDF soldiers' ultimate sacrifice mustn't be in vain – editorial

The true heroes in the war against Hamas are the IDF troops fighting for Israel in the Gaza Strip and elsewhere. As we hear the names of the latest soldiers who fell in battle, we collectively mourn as a nation, extend heartfelt condolences to their families, and wish a full recovery to the wounded.

Among the nine casualties announced Tuesday were Sergeant First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, from Jerusalem, SFC Gavriel Bloom (res.), 27, from Beit Shemesh, SFC (res.) David Schwartz, 26, from Elazar, Sgt. Roi Tal, 19, from Kfar Yehoshua, Maj. (res.) Amit Moshe Shahar, 25, from Ramat Yochanan, Capt. (res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, 32, from Be’er Sheva, Capt. Ron Efrimi, 26, from Hod Hasharon, Maj. (res.) Roi Avraham Maimon, 24, from Afula, and Maj. (res.) Akiva Yasinskiy, 35, from Ramat Gan.

Each one leaves a loving family, friends and colleagues; each one is a world unto himself. We salute them all, and pray that their families are comforted by their blessed memories.

Unity in Israel is imperative for achieving war goals

Their deaths bring the toll of the Gaza ground operation, which began on October 27, to 185. They paid the ultimate price for Israel and it cannot be in vain. This just war against a terrorist organization bent on Israel’s destruction must be waged until its primary goals are achieved – the return of the estimated 136 hostages still being held by Hamas and the end of its control of Gaza.

To do this, Israelis must remain united, strong, resilient, and not allow our enemies – or our friends – to determine the course of this war. At the same time, we welcome the ongoing efforts of our allies – particularly the United States – to prevent an expansion of this war and especially an escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Top L-R: Gavriel Bloom, David Schwartz Bottom L-R: Yakir Hexter, Roi Tal (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

US key in preventing expansion of war

It is in this respect that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has played a key role. As President Isaac Herzog expressed to Blinken in their meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning: “I want to thank the United States of America, President Biden, and the administration, and you Secretary Blinken, for your moral call of duty, for the fact that you’re standing steadfast with Israel in this battle, which has to do clearly with humanity and with the values of the free world.”

Herzog argued, ahead of Thursday’s proceedings in The Hague, whereby South Africa is set to charge Israel with genocide against Palestinians, that “there’s nothing more atrocious and preposterous” than this claim. Advertisement

He added: “We will be there in the International Court of Justice, and will proudly present our case of using self-defense under our most inherent right under international humanitarian law, where we are doing our utmost under extremely complicated circumstances on the ground, to make sure that there will be no unintended consequences and no civilian casualties.”

Blinken, noting that he had returned to Israel after visiting a number of countries in the region – Turkey, Greece Jordan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia – met later with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet and sat down with families of hostages to “discuss our relentless efforts to bring everyone home.”

Idan Amedi - voice of Israeli unity

We learned on Monday that Idan Amedi, the star singer and actor in Fauda – the award-winning TV series based on the IDF’s campaign against terrorism – was seriously wounded while fighting as a reservist in Gaza and airlifted to Sheba Medical Center for emergency surgery. Shortly before he was wounded, Amedi – who played the part of a soldier in an elite IDF unit fighting terrorists – faced a Channel 12 camera at the end of a short interview, and declared: “We’re working hard for everyone’s security.”

In a recent video he posted on social media, Amedi, 35, who is married with two children, called for a halt to division and dissent among Israelis. “We are here to protect our children, our families, and our homes, and I want to promise you that we won’t stop until we win,” he said. “I join my brother reservists in calling on the politicians, all the media outlets, and everyone: Whoever doesn’t have something good to say, simply shut your mouths. The people of Israel lives.”

Amedi’s words should be heeded by all Israelis, from politicians to everyday people. They should also speak to Diaspora Jewry and Israel’s friends worldwide. In the spirit of the heroes who have fought for Israel, those who have sacrificed their lives or have been wounded in battle, the war must go on so that one day, we can all live in peace.