The Israel Defense Forces acted with professionalism and daring to eliminate a terrorist threat in Jenin overnight. The raid against the dangerous terrorists who were planning a major attack took place at Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital. Hamas uses hospitals as cover, as has been revealed in operations in Gaza. In this case, the terrorists were at the hospital, presenting a complex challenge for Israel’s security forces.

However, as we have seen in Gaza in four months of fighting, there is no challenge that the IDF cannot overcome. The raid in Jenin was an example of the kind of heroism, bravery, and innovative tactics that Israel has become known for. Many commentators online have compared the images of the security forces entering the hospital in disguise to the counter-terrorism series “Fauda.” Indeed, this was a real-life scenario of what Israel has to do to keep its people safe. Our security forces do these kinds of operations day and night, often out of the limelight, hunting down those who would harm Israel.

On the evening of January 29, the IDF, along with the Shin Bet and police elite counterterrorism units found and eliminated Mohammed Jalamneh, a terrorist who was involved in significant terrorist activity, the IDF said. “The wanted suspect also carried a gun, which was confiscated by the security forces,” the IDF said. Jalamneh had a history of terrorist activity. He had previously been wounded in a car bombing. He had also transferred weapons to terrorists to carry out attacks. Finally, he was eliminated with two other terrorists about to carry out a massacre modeled on the atrocity of October 7.

Many have compared the operation to Fauda

For a long time, wanted suspects have been hiding in hospitals and using them as a base for planning and perpetrating terrorist attacks, while they assume that the exploitation of hospitals will shield them from the counterterrorism activities of Israel’s security forces. This is another example of the cynical use of civilian areas and hospitals as shelters and human shields by terrorist organizations.

Hamas and other terrorist groups, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have sought to turn Jenin into a terrorist hotbed. Over the past year, Islamic Jihad has carried out numerous attacks from this area. It has stockpiled arms. It has put booby traps on streets. Along with Hamas, these groups manufacture improvised explosive devices and rockets. They also are involved in digging rudimentary terrorist tunnels in Jenin. View of the Ibn Sina Hospital, in the West Bank city of Jenin on January 30, 2024 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

In essence, what we are seeing in Jenin in the West Bank are the beginnings of the kind of terrorist state that Hamas built in Gaza. Israel has acted repeatedly to try to eliminate these threats. However, just as we have seen in Gaza, these groups know how to hide among civilians. Their main method of operating is to disguise themselves as civilians and to use civilian homes and institutions, such as hospitals.

Israel has the daring and expertise to track down these terrorists. However, the international community and Israel’s allies must stand with Israel during these difficult times and sanction the terrorist groups. It is also important that light be shed on how these groups exploit places like hospitals. For too long the terrorists have walked freely among civilians and into hospitals and other areas, using the whole civilian fabric of everyday life for cover. They have this privilege because they have not been properly called out by the international community. Israel can conduct the precision raids necessary to defeat these groups. However, the true defeat of terrorism must come from more pressure on the institutions and society that has for too long tolerated these groups. Advertisement

International community must stand with Israel

Israel’s security forces represent the cutting edge of our society’s war against terrorist threats. These threats occur in a variety of locations and can manifest themselves at any time. As we saw on October 7, it is essential to never be complacent. The security forces have worked hard over the last months under incredible burdens to protect Israel. They deserve all the support and congratulations for these operations.

While the operation in the hospital has been shared with the public, the efforts to protect Israel occur 24/7 in thousands of ways that the public is not aware of. For that, we are eternally grateful to those who hold the line, day and night, and keep us safe so our state may prosper and grow.