Reinstating West Bank Palestinian workers may prevent another violent conflict - opinion

Following the most tragic event that Israel has experienced, the narrative surrounding the relations between Israel and Palestinian workers from the West Bank is fraught with tension, fear, and a deep sense of urgency. Following the October 7 massacre, the question of whether Israel should reopen its doors to Palestinian workers is not only complicated but existential; I would argue that it is necessary.

Before October 7, the Israeli economy had a quota for about 160,000 Palestinian workers, mainly in construction, infrastructure and agriculture. Immediately after the attack, a general closure was imposed, and they were prohibited from entering Israel. Currently, 8,000 Palestinians have work permits, yet only around 5,000 enter Israel daily.

Palestinian workers who work in Israel make salaries of up to five times the average salary in the West Bank and are often compared to the “hi-tech” workers in Palestinian society, making them the driving force of the Palestinian Authority.

Additionally, the ongoing donations that the PA receives have decreased significantly. Countries such as Saudi Arabia stopped transferring their funds to the PA, the US has limited donations only to certain projects, and other countries have completely halted their donations. Most crucial are the tax revenues that Israel collects and transfers to the authority as stipulated by the Oslo Accords. Palestinian workers in Israel (credit: REUTERS)

These funds, amounting to between NIS 500 million and 800 m. ($137m.-220m.) monthly, form a substantial part of the PA’s budget. Without these funds, the authority struggles to cover essential daily operations. In recent months, this money has been withheld, and when it was eventually released, the Palestinian Authority rejected it for egotistical reasons. These restrictions have resulted in a 70% reduction in the expected revenues for the PA territories, soaring unemployment rates to nearly 30%, and a 50% fall in sales within the PA’s jurisdiction.

Given the Palestinian Authority’s already precarious economic condition before October 7, the West Bank is now on the brink of a severe economic crisis. This affects roughly three million people, some of whom are unemployed, without income, and heavily reliant on social media for information—a situation that potentially exacerbates security risks.

For instance, a Palestinian employed by the authority’s security forces receives a minimal monthly salary and struggles to meet his family’s basic needs. Faced with such desperation, individuals might find it difficult to reject offers from terror organizations like Hamas, promising significant financial rewards for acts of violence. Consider the number of people who are in a similar situation that at any moment could switch sides to try and escape their dire economic situation.

Restrictions damaging to Israel

ISRAEL MUST allow Palestinian workers from the West Bank to return to their jobs in Israel. The current restrictions not only damage the Israeli economy due to the shortage of labor in many sectors but also risk escalating tensions in the West Bank, which could have severe repercussions for both Israeli citizens and the Palestinian Authority.

While the concerns of decision-makers and Israeli citizens are understandable, particularly in light of a survey indicating that nearly 80% of residents in the West bank support the October 7 attack, allowing workers back is essential. This policy aligns with Israel’s security interests; denying workers entry only edges the PA closer to economic collapse, a situation from which recovery would be exceedingly difficult.

Israel possesses a remarkable pool of talented individuals capable of developing innovative technological and security measures to ensure the safe admission of workers from the Palestinian Authority. This could involve permitting entry to workers who have undergone security checks by the Shin Bet, implementing technologies for live tracking of worker locations, and instituting regular security checks in employment areas.

Moreover, leading security figures in Israel, including the defense minister and army generals, have emphasized the urgency of reinstating Palestinian workers, indicating that the initiative has been comprehensively assessed and is achievable.

Moving forward

The way forward, even if fraught with challenges, is clear. The Israeli government must reconsider the entry of Palestinian workers from Judea and Samaria with a balanced approach that prioritizes security while recognizing the critical economic and humanitarian implications.

The reinstatement of work permits is not a goodwill gesture to the Palestinians; it is a strategic need that can mitigate the economic despair driving the unrest in the territories, thereby contributing to regional stability during these already unstable times. The Israeli government must address this challenge seriously while avoiding past errors – and making sure we won’t have to learn it the hard way, again.

The writer is a third-year psychology student at Reichman University, has extensive experience with at-risk youth and educational projects, and is a fellow of the Argov Program in Leadership and Diplomacy. In the IDF, he was a combat soldier and commander in the Armored Corps.