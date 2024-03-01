The left needs to unify like their right-wing counterparts - comment

Israel’s municipal elections, held this Tuesday, brought about a massive win for the Israeli Right – especially the religious and ultra-Orthodox Right. Whether it be Jerusalem, Netanya, Ra’anana, Bat Yam, Holon, Ashdod, Tiberias, Safed, Arad, Elad, or many more, right-wing parties had a sweeping win across the country.

Tel Aviv mayoral incumbent Ron Huldai was one of the exceptions, taking the win once more, but Tel Aviv is one of if not the most liberal cities in Israel.

Interestingly enough, despite the candidates with the most wins being right-wing, the overall vote in many of these cities was not for right-wing parties – it was simply split between multiple candidates on the Center or Left.

This reflects a far larger and recurring issue for the Israeli Left: their inability as of yet to unite behind a common goal and choose a leader to guide them in their efforts to oust right-wing leadership.

This is also clear from the Left’s massive failure during the last national elections, when the most right-wing coalition in Israel’s history was formed. A man casts his vote in the Israeli general elections, at a polling station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

At the time, there was talk of a united front on the Left, which would involve a combined Labor-Meretz list. It was ultimately rejected, however, rumored to have been shut down by Labor Party head Merav Michaeli.

Ultimately, Meretz did not pass the electoral threshold, resulting in a massive failure on the Left’s part to combat the Right.

The right is more united

The Right, on the other hand, is historically far more likely to back a single candidate. This comes from an understanding that their likelihood of overall success comes from forming a united front wherever possible.

Of course, that candidate on the national scale has been Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On the other hand, the Center and Left has had Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz, and, although he is neither a centrist nor a leftist, former prime minister Naftali Bennett – who was in the anti-Netanyahu camp and ultimately took part in forming the “government of change” – and that was just in recent elections.

This is clear from the municipal elections as well. While few mayoral candidates ran in most cities (between two and three, for the most part), the number of parties has reached extraordinary levels.

Conservative crowds tend to coalesce around a single candidate, fostering a sense of unity and strength within their political ranks. This allows them to consolidate their support, presenting a formidable force during elections. The focus on a single candidate also creates a clear message, simplifying the communication of core objectives.

However, by aligning behind one candidate, conservatives risk neglecting the diverse perspectives within their ranks. Also, if the chosen candidate fails to resonate with a broader audience, right-wing groups may find themselves lacking alternatives or contingency plans.

On the other side of the political spectrum, the Left tends to support various candidates, reflecting a more diverse range of perspectives within the ideological umbrella.

This pluralistic approach depicts the liberal prioritization of inclusivity, encouraging a wide array of candidates to contribute to the political discourse.

But that can be a double-edged sword, running the risk of diluting the collective strength of the Left.

Setting policies aside – needless to say, the two sides disagree on a number of things – there are a few things that either side can learn from the other. Ultimately, however, if there is anything to be taken away from the municipal elections this week, it is that the Left needs to learn the strategy of unity if they wish to succeed.

The writer is managing editor of The Jerusalem Post’s website, JPost.com.