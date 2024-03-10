Only with true statesmanship can we confront the challenges we face - opinion

Churchill’s stirring speeches rallied a nation in its darkest hour, while Thatcher’s bold reforms reshaped the economic landscape. Their leadership was defined by a selflessness that placed the collective good above individual gain. They also were not afraid to pursue unpopular policies, if their convictions were that it was right for the country.

They both suffered from this – Churchill was ousted as prime minister in the first post-war election and Thatcher remains a reviled figure among many in the UK.

Similarly, across the Atlantic, the towering figures of Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln cast long shadows over the landscape of American politics. Roosevelt’s New Deal pulled the nation from the depths of the Great Depression, while Lincoln’s steadfast resolve preserved the Union amidst the tumult of civil war.

Their leadership was characterized by moral clarity, empathy, and an unwavering dedication to democratic principles. They too had their critics, but followed their beliefs steadfastly, for the benefit of the country. Winston Churchill, cigar aficionado, 1950 (credit: LEVAN RAMISHVILI/FLICKR)

In Israel, the legacies of leaders like Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Rabin, and Golda Meir continue to inspire generations. Begin’s pursuit of peace with Egypt, Rabin’s efforts to forge a lasting accord with the Palestinians, and Meir’s resolute defense of her nation during times of crisis exemplify the heights of statesmanship. Their leadership was marked by a profound sense of duty to their people and an unyielding commitment to peace and security.

Contrast these luminaries of the past with the leaders of today, and a troubling trend emerges. Instead of embodying the virtues of selflessness and integrity, many contemporary politicians are driven by personal ambition, power, and self-interest. The noble pursuit of serving the nation has been overshadowed by a relentless quest for political survival and legacy-building.

One glaring example of this poverty of leadership is the rise of figures like George Galloway. His recent election in the sleepy town of Rochdale, England, raises serious concerns about the state of modern politics.

Galloway’s track record of divisiveness and rabid anti-Israel rhetoric stands in stark contrast to the principles of inclusivity and diplomacy espoused by great leaders of the past. His populist appeal highlights a dangerous trend where charisma trumps competence, and demagoguery replaces reasoned discourse.

Moreover, the prevalence of scandals, corruption, and moral bankruptcy among today’s leaders further underscores the poverty of leadership. Instead of inspiring trust and confidence, many politicians are mired in controversies that erode public faith in democratic institutions. The relentless pursuit of power and personal gain has left a void where leadership should reside, leaving the populace disillusioned and disheartened.

In confronting the challenges of the 21st century – from climate change to global pandemics and the current potential for World War III – the need for visionary leadership has never been greater.

Yet, as we survey the political landscape, we are met with a dearth of leaders who possess the courage, wisdom, and integrity to navigate these turbulent waters.

Without mentioning any names for fear of crossing a journalistic line, the choices of leaders that will be presented to the American and British public when they go to the polls this autumn fall very far short of the greatness of the leaders of the past.

Who knows who will be on the roster when we have our next election here in Israel, but great leadership seems to be thin on the ground.

Danger in the vacuum left by absence of true statesmanship

The vacuum left by the absence of true statesmanship leaves nations vulnerable to the whims of populism, polarization, and short-term thinking.

The world, including us, are suffering the consequences of this short-termism and obsession with power and legacy.

However, all hope is not lost. The legacies of great leaders of the past serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the transformative power of visionary leadership. It is incumbent upon us, as citizens of the world, to demand more from our leaders – to hold them accountable to the lofty standards set by their predecessors.

Only by reclaiming the mantle of true statesmanship can we confront the myriad challenges facing our societies and forge a brighter future for generations to come.

Will the real leaders please stand up?

The writer is a rabbi and physician living in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and is a cofounder of Techelet-Inspiring Judaism.