Letters to the editor, March 11, 2024: Freedom of navigation

Regarding “China’s naval mission near Red Sea concerns locals” (February 28): I would like to once again praise and support the US-led multinational naval coalition and operation to help safeguard commercial traffic from attacks by Houthis. The Suez Canal is a vital link for international shipping and accounts for between 12-15% of global trade and about 20% of container trade. In addition to the stabilization of supply of goods, the operation of freedom of navigation is paramount to maintaining the international order.

How about the freedom of navigation on the Taiwan Strait and does it matter? The answer is simple and clear as Taiwan Strait is a key international shipping route, with almost half of the global container fleet and 88% of the world’s largest ships by tonnage passing through it.

As a responsible stakeholder, Taiwan’s government has endeavored to defend the peaceful status quo across the Taiwan Strait and it is pleased and grateful to see collective efforts from fellow democracies to reaffirm the importance of peace and the freedom of navigation of Taiwan Strait. We strongly oppose any unilateral change that would damage the status quo and risk global stability and prosperity.

Regrettably, the Chinese government has been ramping up the gray-zone warfare to intimidate Taiwan, sending sorties and vessels to transcend the median line of Taiwan Strait nearly every day. Last month, without holding prior consultations with Taiwan in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations, the Civil Aviation Administration of China made a unilateral announcement revoking the 2015 cross-strait agreement on the M503, W122, and W123 flight routes. This not only seriously jeopardizes aviation safety, peace, and stability in the region but also undermines mutual trust and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait. U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal during Surface Action Group operations as a part of exercise “Noble Wolverine'' in the South China Sea May 30, 2023 (credit: US Navy/Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dalton Cooper/Handout via REUTERS)

We call on the international society to support a peaceful Taiwan Strait and protect the rule-based international order by urging China to commence an immediate negotiation with Taiwan. This is a shared interest for every peace-loving country across the globe.

YAPING (ABBY) LEERepresentative Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv

Supporting the war effort

Further to Rabbi David Stav’s “Shifting the paradigm: A proposed resolution for haredi IDF conscription” (March 10), I would like to add my support for his proposal. My late brother became haredi and all of his more than 100 offspring have followed that path.

Last week, I had an opportunity to talk with my nephews and niece about this problem. They are all members of United Torah Judaism-Degel Hatorah, with two of them in the Jerusalem faction.

I told them that they keep on telling me that their youth participate in such organizations as Hatzalah, ZAKA, Ezer Mizion, Yad Sarah, and others which are not as well-known. I noted to them that these organizations get recognition for National Service, and that their youth should opt for this way of supporting the war effort and showing their feeling of obligation to the Jewish state.

Since the conditions for service in these organizations are obviously compatible with their principles and lifestyle, they have no reason to fear having their sons and daughters serve in such a way. We talked for about 15 minutes, during which I also pointed out that their present stance is provoking something similar to the unjustified hatred which brought about the destruction of the Second Temple.

By the end of the conversation, they agreed to think about this approach.

HAIM SHALOM SNYDERPetah Tikva

Lifestyle choice

The Sephardi chief rabbi of Israel, whose salary is paid for by the taxpayers, is totally correct (“Sephardi chief rabbi warns of mass exodus if haredim drafted,” March 10). Haredim must either participate fully in society without privilege, or live in exile. No state in the world will fund their lifestyle choice and their sinecures, and as haredim outside of Israel, they will have to find gainful employment; so why not just do that here?

If they really believe that Torah study protects the nation, they should decamp to the border with Gaza and set up yeshivas there, without guards, fences, or the IDF to protect them.

KOBI SIMPSON-LAVYRehovot

Food for thought

The final report of the Mount Meron Disaster Commission (“Meron disaster inquiry: Netanyahu, police, others are responsible,” March 7) gave much food for thought. Of course, as former US president Truman famously stated: “The buck stops here.”

However, it also brought to my mind a related subject; the trend of many young people, especially on their first trips to Israel, to rush en masse to participate in such event “experiences.” I have observed students, who are here to study for the year, comparing checkoff lists of various happenings, or people of whom they would want to get a glimpse, during their stay here, no matter how lacking in actual substance the encounter might be.

I remember that as an educator in New York for many years, I was imbued with the phrase of “in loco parentis,” meaning that we were responsible for the safety of our students. Perhaps the roles of educational institutions should include checking on the safety of these various venues, which would in turn put pressure on the civil and police authorities to be on the alert for potential safety problems.

The “buck” doesn’t only stop at the top; it belongs to every one of us.

MARION REISSBeit Shemesh

I was flabbergasted to learn that it took so long, so many documents, so many responsible for that terrible tragedy – not to mention how much money it must have cost – to go into the case so deeply.

I am merely an old woman and know nothing about the depths of inquiry needed, but it took me less than one day to instinctively be sure that if anybody had been warned that there is a danger to the public due to faulty construction, alarm bells should have rung immediately.

I find it hard to believe that no one would have told the prime minister about it. Wasn’t he required to be informed? Is this how governments work – each evading responsibility?

JOY COLLINSBnei Dror

Advantages and benefits

The EU, Germany, and Mathew Miller of the US State Department really must adjust the angle of the prism through which they are gazing (“EU: Israel stoking tensions by approving plans for 3,500 settler homes in West Bank,” March 8). Their take on settlement expansion in the Land of Israel overlooks the advantages and benefits to be realized through the construction of these 3,500 new homes, and not only as a security buffer.

The Palestinian residents of Judea and Samaria will, if nothing else, piggyback on the enhancements to the infrastructure that expansion will demand. Improved roads, better and more efficient provisioning of resources, and a broader expanse of public transportation will most certainly be on the agenda. Can either Hamas or the PA be expected to invest in bettering the quality of life of their respective constituencies?

These new homes, moreover, represent a significant increase in employment opportunities. It’s no secret that many Palestinians earn their living working on Jewish projects and construction sites. That most of them are currently sitting at home twiddling their thumbs is the result of their faulty leadership, which they are beginning to acknowledge.

For nearly 60 years, Israel has been offering a hand in friendship to the Palestinians, a hand that promises a better life for all, and has been rebuffed in just about every instance. Mistakenly charging that the settlements are an impediment to peace not only misses the obvious, it tacitly condones acts of violence, and may very well be responsible for the next October 7.

BARRY NEWMANGinot Shomron