The menopause diaries part 2: HRT - comment

I know that a lot of women fret over what to take for menopause symptoms, but for me the choice is clear: hormone replacement therapy (HRT). It is a treatment used to relieve the symptoms of menopause by restoring levels of female hormones – estrogen and progesterone – which become lower at this time.

Although every drug carries the risk of side effects, I have done some rudimentary research, so I’m convinced that I’m fine to take it.

Not for me the plethora of herbal remedies that so many try, taking one after the other until eventually they find something that actually works.

Visiting the doctor

Life’s too short for that, I decided, before showing up at my doctor’s office with a long list of menopause symptoms that include fatigue, bloating, hair loss, poor concentration, and, of course, no period for seven months.

My doctor, a young Israeli woman (everyone seems young to me these days), listened intently as I rattled off my list, silencing me every now and then with a thumb and forefinger gesture that only Israelis can pull off, before tapping away on her computer. Wooden dummy holding menopause sign (credit: FLICKR)

I assumed that she was updating my file, although I wouldn’t blame her if she was trying to stay awake by engaging in a game of online chess as I droned on.

Eventually, she referred me for a slew of tests, just to be sure I was “on the turn.” “Why waste Maccabi’s time and resources?” I wanted to say. “I’m over 50, I’ve not had a period for seven months, my hair’s falling out – and I’m exhausted! Just give me a prescription for HRT, and I’ll be on my way.”

Of course, I didn’t say that.

Instead, I dutifully answered her questions regarding my suitability for HRT, after which she said that not only was I a suitable candidate for the drug, but that she thought I should take it to protect my heart, since I have high cholesterol and a family history of heart problems (I’ve been taking statins for years).

Finally, some good news!

Before leaving her office, I assured her that I’d go for the tests and speak to her afterward.

IT’S FRIDAY morning, and I’m standing in a long line at Super-Pharm. The ticket machine spews out number 110 and they’re only on 97, so it looks like I’m in for a long wait.

Before leaving the house, I told my long-suffering husband that I was going to pick up my prescription for HRT.

“Is that a good idea?” he asked.

“Well, the doctor said I should take it, so I’m going to,” I replied.

“Let’s look at the side effects,” he continued, grabbing his phone.

“Side effects of HRT,” he murmured under his breath while tapping away on the screen. “Headaches, nausea, muscle cramps, mood changes…” he trailed off.

I carried on getting ready to go out, trying not to get exasperated.

“Do you think you could push it back a week?” he asked hopefully.

I looked quizzically at him.

“It’s just, the mood changes…” he continued, nervously.

I pretended not to hear him and slipped out.

Mood changes? Apparently, I’ve become rather difficult to live with – impossible, even. And yet I had no idea.

Something else to add to my list. 

The writer is 54 years and two months.