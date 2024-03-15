Zionist Students’ Unity: A Lesson for as all - Opinion

Jewish communities around the world are experiencing antisemitism at levels they never have before in the wake of Hamas’ horrific attacks on Israel.

Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to speak at a conference in Jerusalem hosted by the World Zionist Organization (WZO) called "Jewish People Challenges." This was a global leadership meeting with representatives from over 35 countries, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who shared their experiences and ideas for increasing security for Jewish communities and reinforcing the connection between the people of Israel and the Diaspora.

While the title of the conference included the word “challenges,” the atmosphere was one of strength, hope, and resilience. The message that was repeated constantly: the need to unite as one people.

Sitting on a panel titled “Moving Forward with the Struggle Against Antisemitism Threats,” I shared some of the experiences from our organization, Students Supporting Israel (SSI), and the work we’ve been doing on college campuses, especially over the last few months. The microcosm of academia can be seen as an example of solidarity among young Jewish people who are uniting to fight against bigotry and hate in their spaces.

It is no secret that the situation at academic institutions has been hostile towards Israel for the past two decades. Before October 7th, however, such anti-Israel activity attempted to hide behind anti-Israeli government protests. After October 7th, it became apparent that terrorist supporters are studying and even teaching at the finest institutions of higher education.

Jewish students face a plethora of antisemitic incidents on campus, including the barricading of students inside university buildings, vandalism of posters and pro-Israel displays, physical threats, online bullying, and the list goes on. To top it off, the responsible adults are nowhere to be found.

We saw in a hearing before Congress just a few months ago how the leaders and administrators of elite institutions could not unequivocally defend their Jewish students from antisemitism, abuse, and harassment.

Like in Israel, where civilians and volunteers stepped up to address the pressing needs of the people, and, in doing so, infused the country with optimism, the Zionist student leaders organizing on college campuses have also brought our community tremendous hope.

If before October 7th, our team needed to explain to some students the importance of supporting Israel, post-October 7th, no explanations are required.

SSI is seeing an unprecedented number of students who want to get involved. While some students have a group on campus to engage with, others are bravely willing to stand alone in waving the Israeli flag. These young leaders are on the front lines in the fight against antisemitism as they organize rallies, set up displays for the hostages and conversation tables on campus, arrange for speakers, run campaigns for student governments, and appear in front of university boards and congressional committees.

While the various campuses are different, the struggle is mutual. Seeing our student members encourage each other, share ideas, and support one another is an inspiring display of unity among our people. It is the unity that we discussed at the WZO conference and the unity that will ultimately defeat all those who want to see the Jewish people disappear.

Indeed, work still needs to be done to make sure every Jewish student can confidently stand up to hate on campus and respond to baseless accusations and lies against the Jewish state. However, this is an opportunity to acknowledge the thousands of young Zionists on campuses who may not be wearing a uniform but are fully drafted to defend Israel within their academic institutions and are shaping the Jewish people and Israel’s public image for future generations.

It is our shared hope, values, and, most importantly, unity that will allow us to fight antisemitism on campuses, face the challenges in our communities, and proudly support Israel.

Valeria Chazin is the co-founder and chair of the board of directors of Students Supporting Israel (SSI).

This op-ed is published in partnership with a coalition of organizations that fight antisemitism across the world. Read the previous article by Pastor Dumisani Washington.