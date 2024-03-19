The imperative of supporting Jewish journalism in troubling times - opinion

In the heart of Israel, amidst the complexities of the Israel-Hamas War, I had the privilege of sitting down with two remarkable women. Their backgrounds couldn’t be more different: one, a Muslim Palestinian, and the other, a modern Orthodox Israeli-American. Yet, as press liaisons, they share a common mission: to support journalists by helping them find sources and validated information for their reporting. Each woman has over a decade of experience, and they both emphasized how the proliferation of media mistrust and misinformation has made their work more challenging.

“I don’t even know if there are sides to this story anymore,” said one of the women, “many of the reporters I work with are just looking for one outrageous headline.”

The turmoil in the news industry is palpable. With perpetual reports of dwindling news consumption and a surge in layoffs, it’s evident that traditional media outlets are grappling with a crisis that has left most Americans uninformed by the news they have access to or without any news at all.

According to the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University, more than half of all US counties today have limited access to reliable local news and information. And, in places where there is news, a growing number of people are avoiding it (a staggering 36% of individuals worldwide are actively shunning news).

Importance of truth

A troubling new trend that’s taken root in the Jewish community and elsewhere is a heightened commitment to independent verification of news. According to experts, this group sees news consumption as merely the initial step in discerning “the truth,” which is then supplemented with their own research. The problem is that, instead of becoming informed, the very process of fact-checking inadvertently reinforces preexisting and often false beliefs. Foreign and Israeli journalists stand on a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip in the city of Sderot, southern Israel, October 19, 2023. ` (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

It’s a trend that carries significant implications. Infringing on an already fragile public trust, it has the potential to breed misinformation and divisiveness and isolate Jews.

The need for reliable information – and individuals capable of producing it – is urgent, and journalism is the linchpin in this pursuit of accountability. In fact, the process of information validation is so fundamental that it was enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

It’s time for the Jewish community to invest in journalism. Doing so would not only produce higher-quality reporting on issues the community cares about but also improve social cohesion in local neighborhoods and strengthen American democracy overall. Below are three areas to focus on.

Three areas of focus for investing in journalism

A local news renaissance: The field of journalism is working to find a way out of the malaise. They need new business models for media and that’s why experimental newsrooms are springing up across the country. However, quality, accountable, verifiable journalism is expensive.

To support this effort, more than two dozen foundations have raised over $500 million. Press Forward – a national movement to revitalize local news and information – is just getting started, and there is an opportunity for faith-based communities to play a crucial role. Jewish communities, endowed with local newspapers that actively foster community engagement, should leverage this momentum and find new ways to invest in local news.

Responsible tech regulation: In today’s landscape, algorithms wield formidable influence, molding the news we see, steering our purchasing decisions, and fueling the spread of hate and antisemitism. Ongoing discussions on tech regulation at both state and local levels carry the potential to mold the future. It is imperative to come up with a solution that aims to combat bad actors and incentivize the dissemination of accurate information.

Faith as a cornerstone of trust: In my decades of work as a Jewish professional I often said that the community’s greatest unused asset was trust. It’s an idea I come back to again and again as we continue to witness the decline of trust across America. According to some, fading trust is a sign of cultural sickness and national decline. Are we doing all that we can to nurture and grow community trust? Investments in understanding Jewish trust and ways to preserve it should be a priority.

When the Jewish experience required legislation and government action, we established a powerful lobby. When we needed a healthcare system, we developed a top-tier network of teaching hospitals. When a void in Jewish culture and education grew, we filled it with community centers and schools.

Today, we have a new challenge, and the imperative for action is clear. The Jewish community must rally behind initiatives that fortify our information ecosystem. We must do our part to support a movement towards greater accuracy, accountability, and trustworthiness in the media.

The stakes are high, and the time for action is now.

The writer is director of communications at Knight Foundation.