Why is Israel losing US and international sympathy? - opinion

At the recent Academy Awards, we were witness, once again to the hypocrisy of the entertainment industry and the very real threat to their livelihoods that Hollywood’s Jews are facing.

British Jewish director Jonathan Glazer, winner of Best International Film for his Holocaust movie about Auschwitz concentration camp commander Rudolf Hess, decided to insult Israel and the families of those kidnapped and murdered on October 7.

On stage at the Academy Awards, viewed by millions across the globe, Glazer utilized his Jewishness most despicably, to blame Israel for the ongoing war in Gaza. Fear of the industry’s cold shoulder has clearly overcome his ability to condemn the massacre or demonstrate the least bit of empathy for the hostages.

MEANWHILE, BACK in New York City, groups of Muslims have defiantly taken over Times Square in front of hundreds of people; turning it into an open-air mosque for the duration of their Ramadan holiday. Dozens of policemen have stood by without intervening, some looking sadly on at the changing face and colors of the US of A.

When an American woman was murdered, allegedly by an “illegal immigrant,” President Joe Biden, who had referred to the “killer” as “an illegal,” had to apologize, saying he should have used the term “undocumented” – lest the immigrant communities, traditionally inclined to vote for the Democratic Party, turn their backs on him. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest as they take part in the ‘Biden: Stop supporting genocide!’ rally in New York City on January 20. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

To call a suspect a “killer” is fine, but to call someone “illegal” isn’t politically correct. The US media circus is exploiting the president’s apologetic response, driving his popularity to an unprecedented low in the lead-up to the elections, scheduled for the end of this year.

Rising antisemitism, while Israel fights for its life

Antisemitism is raising its ugly head in the US and in Europe, where extremists are intimidating and attacking Jews. Illegal immigration continues “legally” in those countries, while their leaders’ hands are tied. Jews are removing their skullcaps and hiding their Stars of David and other symbols of their Jewishness, just as they did 80 years ago.

MEANWHILE, ISRAEL is fighting for its existence alongside its right to be accepted as a legitimate state in the region. Despite America being our greatest friend, its criticism borders on threatening to halt the supply of weapons we need to fight the Hamas enemy and prepare for a possible war against Hezbollah.

Jewish Senator Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority aligned with President Biden, is pouring fuel on the rising flames of antisemitism. Contrary to accepted norms among friendly countries, he is calling for a change of government in Israel, even as the country is at war; and he claims that Israel has lost the Jewish voice in the US. His words were a wink to progressive Democratic Party voters on the eve of the US elections; and gross interference in the internal affairs of another country.

Senator Schumer, formerly a friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s, forgets that Israel is the only democracy in the region that also safeguards American interests vis-à-vis Iran, which is threatening the free world. In stereotypical political fashion, he is willing to turn his back on Israel to garner the Muslim vote.

STILL, HOW can we complain about antisemitism in the world when there are native Israelis who live in Israel and lecture at the Hebrew University, who, from their positions as academics, curse and delegitimize their own country?

Prof. Nadira Shalhoub-Kiborkian of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has reached the depths with her blunt and ugly words about Israel.

“Criminals and murderers” is how she defines her compatriots and her army, while the country is fighting a desperate war against a brutal, reckless, and murderous enemy, persisting in her insults and threats.

Saying that Israelis are sometimes “frightened” when they pass her speaking Arabic on her phone, she says, “They should be scared because criminals are always scared. It’s time to abolish Zionism. It can’t continue, it’s criminal. Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue.”

This hateful, evil woman, who would fit right in as a Balad [left-wing Palestinian nationalist Arab political party] member, has thankfully been suspended from her position as a lecturer in law. Unfortunately, there are 90 lecturers and researchers among past and present HU faculty members who do not consider her words incitement and are calling on the university to revoke her suspension.

How have we allowed such antisemitic weeds to be watered by state funding? Perhaps our suffering and the Holocaust we endured have bred in us an excess of humanity that has allowed hateful weeds to sprout among the flowers in our beautiful country. As weeds spread, they destroy the flowers around them.

Prof. Kyborkian is among the weeds growing in Israel – weeds that call publicly for our destruction.

It’s time to wake up before it’s too late.

The author is CEO of Radios 100fm, honorary consul, vice dean of the consular staff and vice president of the Ambassadors Club in Israel.