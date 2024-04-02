Israel advocates must be recognized for their efforts - editorial

As anybody who keeps up with how the Gaza war is being portrayed abroad knows, things are not good.

Whether at the ongoing protest marches in cities around the world led by keffiyeh-wearing loudmouths who call for an immediate ceasefire without even a mention of the hostages held by Hamas, or in the hallowed halls of various parliaments, Israel is being denigrated with impunity for defending itself against the genocidal intentions of a terrorist entity on its southern border.

Much of the world has forgotten what occurred on October 7, and some even justify the massacre of 1,200 Israelis and abduction of hundreds, while others question whether it happened or whether it was just an Israeli pretense to invade Gaza and kill Palestinians.

The entertainment world is no different, as evidenced by the proliferation of ‘Ceasefire Now’ buttons at February’s Academy Awards, augmented by a red hand, which, to Israelis, signifies the gruesome terrorist murders that took place in Ramallah during the Second Intifada.

Those who are ill-informed

Jumping on the bandwagon of ill-informed at best, and anti-Israel for sure, have been outspoken entertainers like Susan Sarandon, Sex & the City’s Cynthia Nixon, Mark Ruffalo, and John Cusack, who has tweeted and reposted the most appalling lies and distortions about Israel, calling its people “bloodthirsty” and subscribing to the most abusive, antisemitic claims against the army. Michael Rapaport at the event hosted by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry in Jerusalem. March 31, 2024. (credit: Matan Harush Midnight Infinity)

Most Jewish entertainers, as well as the general mainstream of the rational, have stayed out of the fray, no doubt warned by their managers of the potential damage that aligning with Israel could do to their careers.

Thankfully, however, there are a handful of entertainers who have brushed off those warnings and have taken on the sacred task of clarifying the distortions and brushing aside the propaganda to present the facts about Israel’s righteous and justified war against Hamas.

On Sunday night in Jerusalem, they, along with some of the most vocal high-profile pro-Israel online influencers, gathered to be honored, and in turn, honor the country with which they so closely identify.

These warriors for the truth include American actor and podcaster Michael Rapaport and singer Matisyahu, who have been unwavering advocates for Israel even before October 7.

Matisyahu, who just released a new song called “Ascent” with an accompanying video filmed at the site of the Nova Festival where hundreds of partygoers were massacred by Hamas and at some of the southern communities devastated on October 7.

He’s paid a price for his allegiance to Israel, with three shows on his recent US tour being canceled due to threats of pro-Palestinian protests outside the venues.

Rapaport – whose passionate, profanity-filled video diatribes against Israel-haters tell it like it is – has visited the country repeatedly since October 7 and has appeared twice in biting satirical sketches on Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country);

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, whose ministry hosted the event on Sunday at Binyanei Hauma, which streamed around the world, told an interviewer: “As we saw recently at the Oscars, it’s not obvious that someone from the film industry would take such a bold step to use his accounts to fight against antisemitism and Hamas and to stand with the state of Israel. We appreciate Michael’s efforts and courage to stand, sometimes against most of his colleagues, to speak the truth and to speak for his people.”

Other speakers and honorees at the event included Israel advocate Aviva Klompas, who has been an unwavering advocate on X, formerly Twitter, calling out anti-Israel and antisemitic posts and posting her own widely-read comments that present the reality of what’s happening in Israel and Gaza, and media influencer Stefan Tompson, of Visegrad24, and his X account that has focused much of its attention since October 7 to refute lies about Israel, and presenting the truth.

These heroes have gone against the grain of public sentiment by tirelessly stating Israel’s case and defending it against the blood libels leveled at Israel.

With Israel’s hasbara efforts in disarray and its most effective spokesman, Eylon Levy, sidelined for dubious reasons, it’s all the more vital that people like Matisyahu, Rapaport, Tompson, and Klompas are further encouraged and recognized for their unwavering efforts.