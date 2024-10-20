Sustainable energy is best for Israel's national security - opinion

In the high-stakes poker game of Middle Eastern geopolitics, fossil fuels are the chips everyone is trying to win – or swipe from the table.

Israel and Iran, perennial adversaries, find themselves eyeballing each other’s energy assets. Iran – and its proxy, Hezbollah – has been rattling its sabre over Israel’s Leviathan gas field, while whispers suggest Israel might retaliate by targeting Iran’s oil infrastructure. It’s a classic case of mutually assured disruption.

But what if Israel could reshuffle the deck entirely by decentralizing its energy grid and embracing renewables vigorously? Such a move could take out the Iranian sting and bolster Israel’s national security in one sunny swoop.

Fossil fuels have long been both a blessing and a curse in the region. They power economies but also ignite conflicts. The Leviathan gas field, a colossal reservoir beneath the Mediterranean, has turned Israel into an energy exporter, almost overnight. Yet, it also paints a bullseye on the nation’s back. A single well-aimed missile or a calculated cyberattack could plunge the country into darkness and economic turmoil. Iran knows this, and so does Israel.

Enter renewable energy. By accelerating the decentralization of its energy grid and investing heavily in photovoltaic solar panels and energy storage, Israel can transform its Achilles’ heel into a suit of armor. Microgrids scattered across cities and kibbutzim would make the energy network more resilient, lessening the impact of any single point of failure. It’s much harder to swat a swarm than a solitary bee. Two new solar power projects by Enlight Renewable Energy, generated in the Gaza Envelope, are connected to the national electricity grid. (credit: Belectric Israel)

Reduced reliance on vulnerable infrastructure is best for security

Decentralized energy would reduce reliance on vulnerable infrastructure. Microgrids can operate autonomously if the main grid falters, ensuring that hospitals, clinics, and your local groceries keep humming.

From a national security standpoint, this approach is a no-brainer. Diversifying energy sources makes it tougher for adversaries to disrupt supplies. It also reduces the geopolitical leverage that fossil-fuel-rich nations hold. After all, it’s hard to embargo sunshine. Moreover, renewables can shield Israel from the volatile swings of global energy markets – a gust of stability in a region often buffeted by uncertainty.

This vision requires more than just clear skies; it needs governmental oomph. Incentives for renewable energy projects could kickstart widespread adoption. Streamlining the permitting process would help too; red tape shouldn’t be the reason the lights go out.

The government could also encourage public-private partnerships to build and maintain microgrids. Such collaborations can pool resources and share risks, making the endeavor more palatable for all involved.

Critics may argue that renewables can't yet match the reliability of fossil fuels. But consider the long-term savings – not just in shekels but in security and sovereignty. The price of inaction could be far higher, leaving the nation exposed to external threats that could flip the switch on its economy.

By embracing decentralization and renewables, Israel wouldn’t just be reacting to threats but proactively strengthening its position. It’s a move that could unsettle adversaries who bank on the vulnerability of centralized systems.

Sunlight is possibly Israel’s most underutilized strategic asset. By harnessing it, the nation can illuminate a path toward greater security and resilience. The government’s role is clear: Provide the policies to make this transition feasible. In a region where shadows often loom large, a little extra light could go a long way.

The writer is acting dean of the School of Sustainability and a co-founder of the Yannay Institute for Energy Security, Reichman University.