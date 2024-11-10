Echoes of Kristallnacht reminds us to stand strong against antisemitism’s resurgence - opinion

We are marking the 86th anniversary of the Kristallnacht pogrom, during which 91 Jews were murdered, over 30,000 were arrested, and about 1,400 Jewish-owned stores, buildings, and synagogues were attacked. Many were burned to the ground across Nazi Germany and Austria. This commemoration takes place as Israel faces an existential war, with over a hundred hostages still held in Gaza following October 7 – the most lethal attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Like Kristallnacht, October 7 revealed Hamas’s genocidal intent to destroy the State of Israel and kill as many Jews as possible. Many of the harrowing testimonies from that tragic day echo the experiences shared from Kristallnacht. The burned homes tell a similar story. However, unlike Kristallnacht, in Israel, the Jewish people have thankfully been able to fight back.

Kristallnacht (November 9, 1938) was a final warning sign for the Western world to prevent Hitler from executing his horrific plans to annihilate the Jewish people. After years of demonization and dehumanization, including the exclusion of Jews from public spaces, this pogrom was Hitler’s test to gauge the world’s response to actual harm inflicted on Jews. That response never came; instead, the Holocaust followed.

October 7, 2023, serves as a similar warning about the malign intentions of Iran’s regime, which does not conceal its aim to destroy the State of Israel. The war that Israel has waged since then against the Iranian terror axis must be a vivid and somber reminder to the world. Even 80 years after the Holocaust, attempts to eliminate the Jewish people persist. Throughout history, antisemitism has reappeared in various forms, from medieval accusations and exclusionary policies to the propaganda of the 20th century that painted Jews as scapegoats for societal issues. Today, antisemitic rhetoric has found new life on digital platforms and university campuses, rebranding ancient stereotypes and spreading hate under the guise of modern political discourse.

Across the world, we have witnessed a dangerous resurgence of hatred and antisemitism and the reemergence of acts we hoped were relegated to the past. Over the past year, two vehicles outside a synagogue in La Grande-Motte, a southern French town, exploded in a terror attack. A man threw a bomb through a synagogue window in Rouen. In Warsaw, three firebombs were hurled at a synagogue, and synagogues were targeted in Dagestan. A synagogue in Athens was attacked with flammable material, and there was even an arson attempt on the Oldenburg Synagogue in Germany, which had previously been destroyed during Kristallnacht. Jews rounded up in Stadthagen after Kristallnacht. (credit: PICRYL)

THESE ARE just some examples of attacks on Jewish property in the past year, which have intensified the sense of insecurity among Jews globally. According to a Gallup poll from July, over one in 10 American Jewish adults reported experiencing frequent harassment or mistreatment due to their religion. A recent study by the Combat Antisemitism Movement found that 3.5 million American Jews have faced antisemitism since October 7, with 61% reporting they feel less safe than before. This growing sense of insecurity has led to behavioral changes – 27% of respondents now avoid displaying their Jewish identity in the workplace, up from 18% before October 7.

Moreover, among respondents affiliated with Jewish organizations or synagogues, 25% report their institutions were targeted with graffiti, threats, or attacks since October 7. In the same period, 21% reported local businesses targeted by antisemitic vandals, and 18% felt uncomfortable or unsafe at work because of their Jewish identity. An American Jewish Committee survey found a 22% increase from the previous year in American Jews who feel less secure in the US. The situation in Europe is similarly grim, where a European Union poll found that 96% of respondents had encountered antisemitism in their daily lives even before the Israel-Hamas War.

Holocaust and antisemitism education remains vital; alone it is insufficient to address these challenges. An alliance of moderates is urgently needed to take a stand against antisemitism and other forms of racism, fostering unity in the process.

Abrahamic religious leaders have responsibility to counter extremists

Leaders from Judaism, Christianity, and Islam have a unique responsibility to counter extremists who have distorted their ancient traditions. Amid today’s divisive rhetoric, it is essential for the silent, peaceful majority to raise its voice and advocate for coexistence.

If such a majority had existed in the 1930s, perhaps Kristallnacht and the Nazi rise might never have occurred. Instead, an alliance of dictatorships emerged, leading to the Holocaust and other atrocities. Governments and social media platforms must take decisive action to combat online hate speech and antisemitic misinformation. By implementing stricter regulations and partnering with organizations specializing in antisemitism, they can help curb the spread of harmful narratives that fuel violence against Jewish communities.

Ultimately, the evil Nazi alliance was defeated by the Allies, who stood firmly by the ideals of freedom, equality, and democracy. Today, the world faces another threat from an “axis of evil,” led by Iran and its proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah. Countering this threat requires new alliances among moderates who represent peace and compassion.

The international community cannot ignore these warning signs; it has a duty to support Israel’s right to self-defense and to implement policies that actively address the global resurgence of antisemitism. Protecting Jewish communities from hate and violence is not just a Jewish cause but a shared obligation for democratic societies worldwide.

Kristallnacht serves as a grim reminder of the consequences when hatred is left unchecked. It underscores the urgent need to unite against these dangers.

The writer is the chair of the International March of the Living.