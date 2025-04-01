Israel's humanitarian efforts: Genocide perpetrators don’t aid other nations - opinion

Without hesitation, the moment another nation is faced with a devastating earthquake or other natural disaster, Israel is among the first to organize a rescue effort, a natural extension of its humanitarianism, stemming from the high value its citizens place on life.

In the past, Israel has provided relief assistance to nations including Peru, Turkey, Mexico, India, Greece, Armenia, El Salvador, and New Guinea. As far back as 1985, when two massive earthquakes occurred in Mexico City, an IDF relief mission traveled to the capital city with professional teams, rescue equipment, medicine, and tents to help the thousands whose homes had been demolished and extricate those still trapped under the rubble.

In 1988, a similar event in Armenia left thousands homeless, injured, or dead. Israel sent doctors and supplies to assist in whatever way they could.

When a bloody civil war broke out in Rwanda in 1994, the IDF flew a team of doctors and other medical personnel, as well as medical supplies, food, and clothing to help those in need.

Turkey, which today despises us, was also the recipient of Israeli help in 1997 when a huge fire broke out in several Turkish arms factories. In those days, the Turkish government actually turned to the Israeli Air Force, requesting assistance in extinguishing the fires. There was no delay in rushing our firefighting helicopters to aid them in the effort. Israeli rescue workers are seen in Turkey amid devastating earthquakes in the country, as part of IDF's Operation Olive Branch (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An Israeli organization called Eye from Zion, comprised of volunteer doctors, has provided emergency medical treatment in China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and the Maldives. In August 2015, the Eye from Zion went to Kyrgyzstan to perform needed restorative optical procedures, including cataract surgery, tumor removals, cornea surgery, and other interventions on 90 individuals, repeating the same volunteer service in 2017 in an additional 723 cases.

The United Kingdom, which today houses a large population of Israel haters, also benefited from Zionist humanitarian relief when in January 2016, IsraAID workers arrived to help flood victims, bringing blankets and food and helping in the reconstruction of damaged homes. IsraAID has also assisted Greece, Italy, and other countries with supplies, food, and medicine for a massive influx of migrants.

When deadly earthquakes occurred in Japan and Ecuador in 2016, IsraAID also proffered the same kind of humanitarian aid, opening a field hospital, child care centers, and mobile health clinics, including medical and psychological treatment.

That was a busy year because IsraAID also flew out to help in Baton Rouge, Los Angeles, following a devastating flood. In the same month, a 20-person team was dispatched to Italy after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake, which killed 290 people. Helping with temporary housing, food, and water, as well as grief counseling, there is no question that their presence was of great comfort to those in need.

Not to be forgotten is Haiti, which suffered a killer hurricane, also in 2016, destroying over 90% of the island's southern portion. Israel was there, setting up clinics in the capital, providing needed supplies of every kind.

Tellingly, when my husband and I traveled to the neighboring Dominican Republic for a vacation, not long after, upon examination of our Israeli passports, they waived the entrance fee for tourists and put us at the head of the line, giving us the VIP treatment. When we asked why they had done so, we were told that it was an expression of gratitude for all that Israel had done for their Haitian neighbors.

There are many more such stories, all of which can be accessed at the Jewish Virtual Library and from which I compiled all of these accounts. Each one is more inspiring than the next.

This time, it’s no different, after Friday’s massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, in Bangkok Thailand last Friday, “crippling airports, bridges, and highways, with a death toll that is climbing, presently at 1,644 but expected to exceed 10,000, Israel is sending a delegation of experts to Thailand to help with search and rescue operations, including the commander of Israel’s National Rescue Unit and 21 additional officials.” (“Myanmar quake death toll passes 1,600, expected to exceed 10,000,” jpost.com, March 30, 2025). An IDF soldier is seen moving rescue equipment into a truck as part of Operation Olive Branch, aimed at providing aid to Turkey after a deadly earthquake, on February 6, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Unfounded accusations at Israel

Now ask yourself, does all of this sound like a country guilty of committing genocide?

Can anyone really make a cogent argument that the same country, which wastes no time sending goods and medical teams to save the lives of people all over the globe, is guilty of systematically murdering individuals right next door?

The years of providing caring humanitarian aid are witnesses to a consistent commitment to saving lives, contradicting the absurd unsubstantiated claims made by ignorant haters of the Jewish state who possess no factual evidence for their libelous smears and ignore what is known by all of the countries who were the grateful recipients of merciful acts during their darkest days.

It is those nations who should be shouting the loudest in defense of Israel while it’s being accused of committing genocide by the International Criminal Court, South Africa, European antisemites, and the woke generation on American college campuses. Those countries have compelling stories to tell, which cannot be refuted since they lived them.

The most convincing eyewitnesses are those who received help from Israel in their hour of need.Now that we are in need, wouldn’t it be great if they could return the favor by coming forward to debunk the greatest bunch of lies, fabrications, and vicious innuendo that has ever risen up against the Jewish homeland since its inception.

Nevertheless, one thing is sure: Regardless of whether these countries take the initiative to be part of a coordinated major pro-Israel media blitz, you can bet your bottom dollar that if they find themselves in need at any time in the future, Israel will not hesitate to go to their rescue, yet again, because that is what we do.

The writer is a former Jerusalem elementary and middle school principal. She is also author of Mistake-Proof Parenting, available on Amazon, based on the time-tested wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.