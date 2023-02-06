Israel has decades of experience in providing aid in the wake of earthquakes and natural disasters. It has provided support after earthquakes in Greece in 1953, in Mexico in 1985, and in Armenia, Greece and Turkey in the 1990s. More recently, Israel has also provided aid in India, Sri Lanka, Haiti, Nepal and Mexico.

One of the reasons that Israel is equipped to help in these disaster situations is because it has experts in search and rescue due to its own long experience having to deal with threats of conflict and natural disasters, including possible earthquakes.

The Jerusalem Post has, in the past, interviewed a number of members of Israelis who were involved in search and rescue efforts over the years, including members of Israel’s Home Front Command’s search and rescue unit. That report was published in 2021 in an article in the Post's Magazine called 'Saving Lives: Israel's search and rescue teams on frontlines worldwide.' Here are some key takeaways from that article and what it may mean for today's efforts in Turkey.

Israeli rescue efforts in Haiti

Israel assisted efforts after the massive earthquake in Haiti in 2020 after a large percentage of the city of Port au-Prince were either destroyed or damaged in the quake. This meant that any team arriving not only had to go around the destroyed area to search for survivors under collapsed buildings but that they also had to assist the high number of newly homeless and displaced people.

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021. (credit: REUTERS)

One key issue for those responding from international delegations is that there are opportunities for shared work, such as between experienced teams from the US, Israel and other places.

Key points learned from Haiti were the need to have information on the ground and locals who can assist. Having the necessary speed to set up a field hospital or other facilities is important, as is getting the right permissions, coordination and equipment. During the mission in Haiti, Israel established an operation on a soccer field near the airport.

Israel assisted more than a thousand patients in Haiti. An article in the New England Journal of Medicine based on Israel’s experience there noted that “the government of Israel dispatched a military task force consisting of 230 people: 109 support and rescue personnel from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Home Front Command and 121 medical personnel from the IDF Medical Corps Field Hospital. The force's primary mission was to establish a field hospital in Haiti.”

The delegation also recounted their experiences, saying: “We landed in Port-au-Prince 15 hours after leaving Tel Aviv and began to deploy immediately. The first patients arrived at our gates and were admitted even before the hospital was fully built, within 8 hours after our equipment arrived. In its 10 days of operation, the field hospital treated more than 1,100 patients.”

The report notes that one of the difficulties was not only the lack of inpatient beds for patients but also the need to set triage priorities among incoming patients. This leads to difficult choices after a disaster if there are lack of resources.

Israeli aid during the Surfside collapse

Israel also had experience assisting the rescue efforts in Miami after the Surfside condo building collapse in 2021. The key to finding survivors in a collapsed building or other disasters is to conduct the search within the first 72 hours because survivors may be injured or lack access to water.

In Miami, one of the difficulties after the collapse was that a fire broke out at the site. According to WSVN.com, which reported on the aftermath, the fire posed a challenge for the numerous responders who had come from across the state to help.

Col. Golan Vach, commander of the IDF Home Front Command’s National Search and Rescue Unit, at the Surfside disaster site. (credit: IDF HOME FRONT COMMAND)

“As the third day of a massive rescue mission at Champlain Towers' South Tower dawned on Saturday, first responders continued to work around the clock,” the report noted. “We did make some progress with the fire and the smoke, and we were able to continue searching with fewer limitations,” an official told media at the time."

Crews used specialized heavy machinery to find a way around the smoke and flames and tackle the mound of concrete and debris.” K-9 dogs were also used, along with heavy equipment, sonar and cameras.

Other key aspects of initial rescue efforts include utilizing the knowledge of the local community. This is key not only due to language but because know the layout of the area and the buildings that may have collapsed.

In areas affected by an earthquake, there may be buildings housing undocumented people or which existing plans don’t know about add-ons to the building. In other cases where people are trapped under the rubble there are concerns about further aftershocks or other threats, such as fires and fuel spills. In addition, the issue of how to delicately move rubble to get to people, while also working against the clock, is a key problem.

Technology has improved in recent years for search and rescue teams. For instance, technology can help map an area and determine what it looked like before the destruction and therefore where survivors might be most likely to be found.

This kind of technology can be networked into layers of data that can assist in search and rescue. Data can help determine where hospital beds may be available and also track systems such as water and electricity that may be affected or needed after a disaster. Turkey is an advanced country and it has the means and technology and experience with past earthquakes to know many of the challenges it faces.