The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

COVID-19 gives Israel's rural tourism with golden opportunity - opinion

How to cope with the challenging coronavirus situation and even emerge from it stronger.

By DUDU LEVY REICH  
JULY 26, 2021 20:58
Bank Hapoalim (photo credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)
Bank Hapoalim
(photo credit: AVIV GOTTLIEB)

 The Guest Unit Dream Come True

“My husband Haim and I opened our farm in Moshav Netiv HaGdud in the Jordan Valley in 1981. We grow grapes, figs, dates, and more. Eight years ago, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Agriculture, we opened a visitors’ center on the site, because we had the impression that groups of visitors to the area wanted to meet farmers and to get an idea of what they were growing and cultivating. I give them a tour of the moshav, around the orchards and vineyards. At the visitors’ center we focus on the process of extracting oil from the argan tree, including an explanation on the beneficial properties of this oil. We have three employees working in the tourism side of the business, and others who work on the other branches of the farm—all of them from the area. Our sons and daughters also work with us, even though some of them don’t live in the moshav anymore.
“When the coronavirus arrived, the visitors’ center went quiet, and exports abroad also ended abruptly. Luckily for us, the ‘farmers’ saviors’ came to our rescue—those people who volunteered to help distribute produce through purchasing groups around the country. At the same time, the bank offered to revive a long-held dream of mine; opening guest units. The rural tourism sector has developed hugely in the Jordan Valley, and it has become clear that when people come travelling in the area, they want to stay overnight, because vacations abroad have been closed off to them. So two months ago we finished building five guest units, and the market is learning to recognize us and to appreciate what we have to offer.
“We recently started to work with a company that is conducting research into the properties of the milk extracted from figs (known as latex), that doctors in the United Kingdom have discovered is effective against bowel cancer. At the same time, we reduced our agricultural space in order to focus on hosting groups, on the argan oil and on hiring out the visitors’ center for events. The pandemic taught me the importance of seizing control of your own destiny—not letting yourself be consumed by melancholy over things you cannot control. In my case, I had a window of opportunity and time to realize my ambition of opening guest units, which is something I could only have dreamt of doing at any other time.”
The writer is the owner and joint manager of Oren Farm – Agrotourism and Visitors’ Center. Moshav Netiv HaGdud, Emek HaYarden. 073-7585786, arganoil.co.il

Renting RVs to People Needing to Quarantine

“I set up the RV rental business with my wife, Galit, in 2014, after I retired from the police force. Today our children have started working with us too, and it’s become a family business. We started with two travel trailers, and today we have a fleet of 24-30. We work around the country, but mostly on Gofra Beach and on the beaches and campsites around the Sea of Galilee, such as the Jordan Park and Golan Beach. All our clients need to do is show up and relax, because we take care of everything in advance—towing the RVs to the location, connecting them to water and electricity, setting up a canopy, tables, chairs, sheets, pillows and more. We also rent RVs to artists and support staff at festivals in the countryside.
“For us the big shock came during the first lockdown, when we received a wave of cancellations during the week of Passover. On the other hand, when the restrictions began to ease off, it became clear that we had a significant advantage in the market, because every RV is actually a bubble for a family. Everyone sleeps in the same space, which is an experience you won’t get in a hotel. Also, we received a lot of bookings for RVs from farmers and farm owners whose workers needed to quarantine but also had to keep working, because somewhere like a cowshed, for example, the work cannot simply stop. I offered them this service at-cost, because it was such an unusual and challenging time.
“Throughout the entire period, we didn’t furlough a single worker—we bore all the burden of the expenses ourselves and we did so willingly. It was not easy, because at the start of the pandemic our income went down to zero, while we still had expenses on insurance, loans, maintenance of campsites and RVs etc. I also made a point of not charging anyone for cancellations throughout the period. I have always said that income is a blessing from above, and that these things balance out in the end—and that is what happened. Almost all the people who cancelled came back to us, most of them more than once, and some even recommended us to friends. Part of that, in my opinion, is because we didn’t charge them a cent for cancellations.”
The writer is the co-owner and manager of Caravan HaEmek. 27 Zalman Shazar, Beit She’an, and Gofra Beach on the Sea of Galilee. Tel: 052-8917610, caravalley.co.il

A Combined Ticket with Accommodation and Attractions

“The breakout of COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions to our ability to travel abroad have hugely increased demand for vacations in Israel. It is important that those in the rural tourism sector recognize the golden opportunity to introduce themselves to new audiences. Every business wants loyal returning customers, and today that is more important than ever. That means it is important for owners of guest units to look beyond the short term and to take steps that will make clients want to come back again and again.
For Oren Farm, I would recommend updating the visitors’ center website to include information on the new guest units and vice versa. Clients want to see a combined package of accommodation and attractions. The promotional video is excellent, and the Google reviews are up to date and positive. Wellbeing is a very popular trend at the moment, and their model is perfectly placed to capture this rising demand among consumers for healthy eating. The RV rental business also meets an existing need for families looking for quiet vacations and for something a bit different and special. I would recommend updating the visual aspect of the website, to incorporate more images, and to open an Instagram profile.”
The writer is a strategic marketing consultant and a lecturer at the College of Management and the Center for Financial Growth

Leverage the Demand for Domestic Tourism

“The tourism industry was among the hardest-hit by the pandemic. At the same time, concerns over international travel and restrictions on those returning from abroad have created a situation where international tourism has dwindled significantly while demand for domestic tourism has spiked.  This new situation can be seized as an opportunity for the local tourism industry to reach new audiences who would otherwise have chosen to go abroad, and to provide them with an attractive and comprehensive package. Through this, the goal is to introduce people to new parts of the country that they would otherwise never have discovered or considered as travel destinations.
“The pandemic forced business owners to chart a new course and to understand that they would have to adapt to the new circumstances. In the tourism industry, for example, guest units and other accommodation providers offered spaces for people in quarantine, thereby generating a measure of income during this period. Many business owners recognized the opportunity in the new situation and managed to use it to leverage their business. That, together with proper financial management, careful cash flow management and working closely with their banker lifted businesses to a situation where they even emerged stronger from the pandemic.”
The writer is the manager of the business department of the Beit She’an branch of Bank Hapoalim


Tags Tourism business Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by