The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Desalination: Why the future of water innovation is informal and local

At the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies in Israel, we are pioneering off the grid wastewater treatment and reuse systems that treat wastewater on-site.

By CLIVE LIPCHIN  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 21:36
Brine water flows into the Mediterranean Sea after passing through a desalination plant in the coastal city of Hadera (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Brine water flows into the Mediterranean Sea after passing through a desalination plant in the coastal city of Hadera
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Israel, the Middle East and South Africa share a common fate of growing water scarcity in the face of growing water demand and the impact of climate change on water availability. One of the greatest challenges the two regions face is the large percentage of the population that lacks access to water and wastewater infrastructure. Lack of access or intermittent access to drinking water, sewage treatment and disposal and energy impede these populations’ abilities to improve their socioeconomic situation miring them in poverty.
Lack of access to water is also a human rights issue, as water and sanitation are both considered basic human rights. In Israel, around 70,000 Bedouin in the Negev lack access to water, sewage and electricity grids, in the Palestinian West Bank up to 70% of the population disposes its sewage in unsanitary cesspits that contaminate the environment and pose a public health risk. In South Africa, accessing basic rights to safe water and sanitation is a daily struggle for working-class communities.
Communal taps are shared by many people and are often far away from people’s homes, unrepaired leaks, water management devices, unfair billing and the lack of sanitation impact negatively on the quality of life for at least 25% of people in the country.
Conventional centralized water, desalination, wastewater and electricity solutions require enormous investments in capital expenditures in infrastructure involving complex private-public partnerships and government oversight. Unfortunately, therefore it is unlikely that such solutions will be forthcoming in alleviating this situation. On the other hand, decentralized or off the grid solutions are cheaper, more efficient and provide service to the community on site.
At the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies in Israel, we are pioneering off the grid wastewater treatment and reuse systems that treat wastewater on-site directly from homes and neighborhoods that are not connected to a sewer grid. The treated wastewater is then recycled for the use in irrigation of small holder farms.
The system is powered solely by solar energy and is remotely operated and managed via a mobile application and Internet interface. The technology is currently being piloted in two Bedouin communities in Israel.
At the University of Cape Town’s Franschhoek Water Hub state-of-the-art techniques and technologies suitable for the off the grid African context are being developed to treat contaminated surface water runoff from an informal settlement. The availability of clean, safe, fit-for-purpose water is a catalyst for development and the alleviation of poverty.
On-site bio-filtration cells are proving to be capable of reducing elevated nutrient and bacteria levels so that water can be safely re-used for irrigating vegetables without harming the environment or human health, and without the addition of chemicals in the treatment process. The Water Hub is showcasing the value of decentralized, passive technologies in advancing new knowledge in the food-energy-water nexus and the extent to which we have underestimated the power of nature-based solutions.
What these two examples illustrate is the needed paradigm shift in water management. Most of the world’s population is off the grid. Expensive large-scale and centralized water solutions are unlikely to solve the majority of the world’s water woes.
We therefore advocate and encourage innovative and creative solutions to solve these problems at the community level. The technologies and expertise exist, what is needed is governmental support and oversight for decentralized water-energy-food solutions where the community is not just a passive consumer or beneficiary but an active partner in the solution. In this way, true sustainable water management can take root.
The writer is the director of the Center for Transboundary Water Management at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies.


Tags Peace desalination israel water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu needs to shorten his trip to the US By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by