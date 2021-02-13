The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Diplomats worldwide go digital to honor Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed by many states and diplomatic institutions.

By ILAN MANOR  
FEBRUARY 13, 2021 19:19
AUSCHWITZ (photo credit: REUTERS)
AUSCHWITZ
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 January 27th marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Notably, this day carries little significance in Israel. There are no national ceremonies or moments of silence to commemorate the Jews who perished in the Holocaust. Israel has a dual relationship with the Holocaust. On the one hand, the Holocaust is commonsensical to Israelis. For 2,000 years Jews were ostracized and attacked by world nations. At times, these took the form of a local pogrom; a random and violent assault on Jews in a small Ukrainian village brought about by the consumption of alcohol or the celebration of Christian holidays. Other times such attacks were orchestrated by the state, as was the case under Czar Nicholas the 2nd. The Nazis did no invent the pogrom. True to the modern world, they merely industrialized it. In this sense, the Holocaust was the final, inevitable and most horrid stage in the pogrom’s long evolution.
On the other hand, the Holocaust remains unfathomable. Israelis cannot fully comprehend how the will to live could carry an individual from his home to the Ghetto and, ultimately, to the death camps. Even more beguiling is the fact that Holocaust survives resumed the labor of living. They rejoined the world rather than retreat from it. Survivors formed new families, engaged in new carriers and discovered new wonders all the while carrying within them the last traces of a glorious Jewish civilization that was sacked by the Nazis. And though many Israeli students visit Auschwitz, they can never fully comprehend what life looked like within it. Thus, like the speed of light, Israelis can only approximate the Holocaust but never reach it.
On the global arena, however, International Holocaust Remembrance Day is observed by many states and diplomatic institutions. As nations commemorated this year’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, their diplomats went online to note the importance of the day and explain why the Holocaust is deserving of its own, global remembrance day. The digital activities of three nations demonstrate how national memories impact online, diplomatic communications. 
The first is Germany. A tweet published by the German Mission to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, quoted Chancellor Merkel as feeling ‘ashamed’ that the Holocaust was perpetrated by Germans. The term ‘shame’ is regularly employed by German diplomats when referencing the Holocaust. In diplomacy terms matter and it is, perhaps, for this reason that German officials never employ the term ‘guilt’, as guilt implies complicity. The German memory states that modern Germany cannot be judged for the sins of its fathers. As such, the Holocaust should play no role in Germany’s global image or standing in the world. Yet it is ‘shame’ that compels Germany to combat antisemitism wherever, and whenever it rears its ugly face.
IN RECENT years, Japan has also taken to Twitter on January 27th. More than once, Japanese Embassies have tweeted the image of Chiune Sigihara, a Japanese diplomat who risked his life by issuing transit visas to Jewish families fleeing the Nazis. Japan never mentions the role it played in WW2 online, nor does it reflect on how its actions prolonged the Holocaust. Engaged in a war in the Pacific, America and the Allies ultimately invaded Europe in mid-1944, reaching the camps in early 1945. 
It is hard to calculate how many lives would have been saved had the Battle of Midway never been fought. And so, Japan choses to remember, and remind us, of those few instances in which it saved Jewish lives. Like Germany, Japan too contends that WW2 was a shameful era, but one that does not reflect contemporary Japan which is nowadays associated with Sony PlayStations rather than Kamikaze pilots.
Another nation currently struggling with its memory of WW2 is Poland. In recent years, the Polish government has invested heavily in digital campaigns meant to distance Poland from the atrocities of WW2. According to these campaigns, and the new national memory being molded by the current government, Poland was the first victim of Nazi Germany. Moreover, of the 6 million Jews who perished, 3 million were Polish citizens. Lastly, Poles were never Hitler’s willing executioners. 
On the opposite, the Polish resistance continuously attacked the Nazi occupation. In some ways, this campaign has backfired. The more Poland argues it had no role in the Holocaust, the more it is associated with the Holocaust. This could explain why the new Polish memory of WW2 was absent from all diplomatic tweets published on January 27th. Instead of discussing the occupation of Poland and its suffering under the Nazis, Polish Embassies in Europe and the UN settled for honoring the memory of the dead, and locating a Polish diplomat who also saved Jewish lives by issuing transit visas.
Israel on its part, handed over control of the official @Israel Twitter account to a 92 year-old Holocaust survivor. Throughout the day he recounted his memories of being forced to eat pork and surviving the ‘selection’ at the entry to Auschwitz. There was something fitting in this gesture. The last of the survivors are dying and with them so will all first-witness account of the Holocaust. 
Through its digital activities, the Israeli MFA ensured that the proof of Auschwitz would be heard, possibly for the last time. Indeed, a new generation of Israelis is growing up with no tangible link to the Holocaust as their grandparents were mostly born in post-1948 Israel. As the survivors die, Israel’s memory of the Holocaust will alter as well and January 27th may become an important date in Israel, one in which all nations try to approximate the Holocaust without being able to do so.
The writer is a digital diplomacy scholar at the University of Tel Aviv and a member of Oxford University’s Digital Diplomacy Research Group.


Tags Holocaust holocaust memorial day nazi world war ii
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by