Ethiopian-Israeli parliamentary adviser tells her story

2021 marks 30 years since Operation Solomon , a brilliant covert Israeli military operation that brought 14,325 Ethiopian Jews to Israel during the space of a mere 36 hours.

Among those who made this amazing journey were the parents of Israela Ayenwo, the second eldest of eight siblings who were all born in Israel.

Today, at the age of 27, she is an adviser to Aliyah and Integration Minister Penina Tamano-Shata . The story of Ayenwo’s arrival at this prestigious position is awe-inspiring.

The Magazine had the good fortune of being introduced to Ayenwo, a graduate of the ESRA’s flagship “Students Build a Community” project by Nina Zuck, chair of ESRA Projects. SBC offers carefully chosen students the opportunity of living rent-free in an area of deprivation in exchange for mentoring the kids on the block.

Ayenwo shares her story with the Magazine.

“I HAVE lived my entire life in Hephzibah [an area in Netanya where, up until today, the population is virtually 100% of Ethiopian origin]. When I was 16 I watched a TV program – today I can’t even remember the subject matter – but what remains is that I woke up that night deciding I had to do something to help those who simply were not receiving the support they deserved. I thought I might become a social worker or perhaps a lawyer but felt I still would not be able to reach the majority of those seeking assistance.”

Ayenwo entered the IDF in 2017 determined to work for Galei Zahal (Army Radio) . She interviewed many people, although her father feared that her sole role would be to make coffee for those doing the “real” journalistic work.

A particularly memorable occasion was when Galei Zahal sent her to cover the “Outstanding Presidential Award” ceremony where she joined her elder brother Or – a recipient of this honor – for his exceptional service in the IDF.

Her IDF experience opened doors enabling her – post army – to work for TV Channel 13 carrying out investigations aimed at helping people with their social services and citizens’ rights. One such case was that of “Moshe,” an elderly handicapped man who had been prevented from leaving his Kiryat Shmona apartment for eight years, as he was unable to negotiate the stairs in his wheelchair. Following his plight being broadcast on Channel 13, donors and engineers responded, creating a ramp from his apartment to the ground floor, enabling Moshe to leave his home for the first time in nearly a decade.

The following year Ayenwo worked in the Kiryat Hasharon matnas (community center), where she was in charge of programs for youth. Here she initiated “The Justice League” – a project in Netanya encouraging youth to learn the importance of giving, not just receiving. These teenagers collect food (donated by customers) from outside the supermarkets every Thursday; they deliver the food to the homes of the needy, placing the food outside (they knock on the door but depart before they are seen). The project started with 12 volunteers but now boasts more than 80 youngsters. The Netanya Municipality has submitted this “Project of Excellence” as a candidate for the “Presidential Award for Volunteering.”

When the time arrived in 2017 to think about University, Ayenwo decided to apply for a scholarship to the IDC (Interdisciplinary Center) University. She was one of 17 out of 200 applicants to receive a full scholarship to study “Sustainability and Government.” In her final year she was chosen to participate in IDC’s Rabin Leadership Program. The goals of the program are to equip and train motivated students with theoretical and practical tools of leadership and social entrepreneurship toward attaining leading positions in Israeli society.

It was during her university years that Ayenwo became a student in ESRA’s Students Build a Community project, working in Hephzibah where she lived with her family. The initial attraction was that she would be sharing a flat with other students – away from home and the disturbance of her younger siblings.

WHAT DID it mean to her to mentor youngsters with many challenges?

“My years in SBC gave me the motivation to aim high. I knew I was a role model for my group of children and that gave me a sense of real pride together with the knowledge that I had to be the best role model possible. I gave the children the chance to dream and showed them that they could achieve their dreams. And the most important event that occurred during my years with SBC was that I received a gift for life in meeting my future husband Derso Belete, who was also a student on the project.”

Back to the beginning and Ayenwo’s current position as an adviser to Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tomano-Shata; she first met Tomano-Shata prior to the national elections of 2015, but little could she have realized then that six years on she would become her adviser. Today her role is dealing, specifically, with the challenges faced by new immigrants.

What does Ayenwo hope to achieve?

“My dreams and aspirations are to reach a position where I can help as many people as possible.”

Golda Meir, to date Israel’s sole female prime minister, once said, “Only those who have the courage to dream can really accomplish something.”

Ayenwo is clearly one who dreams – and accomplishes.

The writer is chairperson of Israel, Britain and the Commonwealth Association (IBCA). She is also public relations chair of ESRA, which promotes integration into Israeli society.