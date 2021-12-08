The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Flag football championship in J'lm fulfills a Zionist dream - opinion

It’s the fulfillment of my Zionist dream to bring football to the Holy Land.

By STEVE LEIBOWITZ
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 21:05
Participants in the Flag Football World Championships pose for a photo earlier this week. It’s the fulfillment of my Zionist dream to bring football to the Holy Land. (photo credit: AFI/Facebook)
Participants in the Flag Football World Championships pose for a photo earlier this week. It’s the fulfillment of my Zionist dream to bring football to the Holy Land.
(photo credit: AFI/Facebook)
The hosting of the Flag Football World Championship at the Kraft Family Sports Campus in Jerusalem this week is the realization of a Zionist dream. At least it is for me. 
When I came on aliyah in 1974, I left behind my country of birth – the United States. I also left and severely missed the sports I grew up with in New York, namely baseball, basketball and football.
Though living in Israel, I refused to stop loving American sports, although in those pre-Internet days it was nearly impossible to keep up with developments or watch games from the MLB, NBA or NFL. What I found was that Israel was heavy into soccer; basketball was growing rapidly; softball was developing a strong local Anglo-league; but football was nowhere to be seen.
The football journey began back in 1989 when Danny Gewirtz and I got together with friends and started a small touch football league in Jerusalem, marking the first time organized football was played in this country. The AFI men’s league grew and so did our women’s league, WAFI. About 20 years ago, along with AFI Vice President Yonah Mishaan, we set out to discover the newly developing world of international flag football.
With the eventual emergence of the International Federation of American Football, Israeli teams began traveling the world playing the game we love at the highest level. 
THE ISRAELI men and women should both contend next week. (credit: LORENZA MORBIDONI/COURTESY PHOTO CREDIT, SHANNON NUSZEN)THE ISRAELI men and women should both contend next week. (credit: LORENZA MORBIDONI/COURTESY PHOTO CREDIT, SHANNON NUSZEN)
In 2014 we were given the opportunity to host the IFAF’s World Championship in 2014. The Gaza war came, hundreds of rockets were falling in Israel, and the tournament was moved just a month before opening day. It was played in Gosetto, Italy.
It took several years before the IFAF was willing to give us another chance, and in 2019 the IFAF European championship was played in Jerusalem. We did not know if we would ever get another chance to host a world championship.
The pandemic changed that in a hurry. Denmark withdrew from hosting the 2020 World Championship, which was canceled. Spain was due to take Denmark’s place and host the championship earlier this year, but it too withdrew from hosting. Then Israel stepped up and offered to host, at a time when international football and indeed the world as we knew it was being profoundly changed by COVID.
Like many nations, we had little or no football for more than a year. Fortunately, we managed to keep our small staff during the lockdowns. When the opportunity presented itself, I was convinced that the same staff that organized the European Championships in 2019 could pull together a championship in the midst of a pandemic. And we did.  
More than 800 men and women football players from all over the world are now in Jerusalem with 39 teams from 23 countries. The highest level of international football is being played this week in Jerusalem, the ancient and historic Israeli capital, which is now the unlikely host of an American Football World Championship. It’s the fulfillment of my Zionist dream to bring football to the Holy Land.
The writer is president of AFI – American Football in Israel. Ruthie Lieberman and her team contributed to this article. 


Tags Zionism sports football World Championship
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by