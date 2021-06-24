The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Getting financial compensation for Guardian of the Walls damage - opinion

Affected readers should evaluate what is best for them by reference to the final regulations.

By LEON HARRIS  
JUNE 24, 2021 20:53
A FLAG flutters atop a house in Ashkelon after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip during the recent operation, last month. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A FLAG flutters atop a house in Ashkelon after it was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip during the recent operation, last month.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Guardian of the Walls campaign against Hamas may be over, now comes the job of reconstruction in Israel.

Business cash compensation:

On June 9, the Knesset Finance Committee approved financial compensation for businesses. This is on top of compensation for property damage (see below).
Businesses located up to 40 km. from the Gaza Strip may choose between a sales revenue-based package or a salary-based package. Businesses located between 40 and 80 km. from the Gaza Strip may only claim the salary-based package.
Salary based compensation of NIS 430 per lost work day may be claimable. In addition, the business may claim fixed cost participation grants similar to the conditions for coronavirus grants.
Compensation for reduced sales revenues will be capped at NIS 1.5 million.
Farmers may claim special compensation of NIS 4,031 per employee if they are located between 0 and seven km. from the Gaza Strip, NIS 3,225 per employee if they are located seven to 20 km. from the Gaza Strip and NIS 1,935 per employee if they are located between 20 and 40 km.
Kindergartens and child minding centers may claim NIS 430 per lost work day, provided parents were let off paying for those days.
Affected readers should evaluate what is best for them by reference to the final regulations.

Business accelerated depreciation for replacement business assets:

Businesses eligible for the above business cash compensation due to the Guardian of the Walls campaign may also claim accelerated depreciation for new equipment purchased to replace old equipment damaged in the hostilities. This is provided activity was stopped by the damage for at least seven days. The new equipment must be purchased within the period from May 10-December 31, 2021. The equipment must be put into service in Israel within six months after purchase.
The rate of accelerated depreciation in qualifying cases is 100% of the original price (generally the cost). This applies to equipment costing up to NIS 1 million. If you then sell the equipment to a related party within four years, the related party takes the equipment at a cost price of zero, presumably for both tax depreciation and capital gains tax purposes.
No accelerated depreciation is available if you buy the equipment from a related party or turn inventory originally held for sale into a fixed asset and in certain other cases.

Property cash compensation:

The above refers to loss of business earnings and depreciation on replacement business equipment. There is also ongoing government insurance for the public regarding property damage due to hostilities. The prescribed property damage compensation rates for hostilities in 2021 are as follows:
Furniture: NIS 26,620 per couple plus NIS 5,382 per child;
Clothes: NIS 10,932 per couple plus NIS 1,640 per child;
Electronic and electrical appliances: NIS 36,088 per couple plus NIS 604 per child;
Other household items: NIS 22,063 per couple plus NIS 2,022 per child.
You can pay to insure your household items to a higher value until December 31 of that year. The premium is 0.3% of additional value up to NIS 905,747 of additional value. You cannot extend the state insurance to cover art, jewelry, antiques or cash.
In the case of business damage, compensation is available for the cost (excluding VAT) of inventory and assessed market value of equipment if you can prove ownership.
Damage should be notified within 2 weeks, compensation should be claimed within 3 months at any tax office. Government valuers’ appraisals and other proof may be necessary.

Comment:

We wish readers all good health and rapid recovery from any injuries or damage they may have sustained.
As always, consult experienced advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
leon@h2cat.com
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd. 


Tags Gaza Hamas business Israeli Palestinian Conflict Money Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stay out of the US-China struggle - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Iran's political degeneration has the regime's days numbered

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by