Palestinians warn Gaza won't be silent until border restrictions eased

The Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday warned Israel against “procrastination” in lifting the restrictions imposed on the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave and rejected prisoner swap proposals.

The warning was issued after a meeting of leaders of various factions in the Gaza Strip to discuss the latest developments surrounding the truce that was reached last month between Israel and Hamas which ended the 11-day Gaza war.

“We will not accept pressure on our people or any attempt to link files with each other,” the factions said in a statement, referring to Israel’s demand that Hamas hand over two Israeli civilians and the bodies of another two IDF soldiers held by the terrorist group.

United Nations and Egyptian mediators have reportedly told Hamas that the issue of rebuilding the Gaza Strip should be linked to a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel.

“The [Israeli] prisoners are in exchange for the [Palestinian] prisoners,” the factions said in their statement, stressing that they reject any attempt to link the reconstruction effort to a prisoner swap.

“Our people are ready to challenge and impose more equations. Our great people will never be silent and the enemy will see that we are ready for all options, and we will resist it by all popular and other means," the factions added.

Hamas, in a separate statement, said after the meeting that was held in the office of its leader, Yahya Sinwar , also warned Israel against foot-dragging regarding the easing of restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip.

“The enemy will not succeed in its policy of blackmail and arm-twisting, and we will not accept pressure on our people or attempts to link files,” Hamas said.

Hamas also denounced the international community, including the UN, for allegedly identifying with the Israeli position towards the Gaza Strip.

“The United Nations is a global political and humanitarian organization responsible for achieving peace and helping peoples, especially those under occupation, not colluding with and supporting the occupation against a defenseless people subjected to various types of blackmail and siege,” Hamas added.

It called on the secretary general of the UN to force Israel to adhere to international law and to stand with the Palestinians.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report