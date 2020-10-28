The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Giving ‘Start-Up Nation’ new meaning - analysis

The hi-tech industry advocates for diversity, yet only 9% of Israel’s population is actually included in its narrative.

By ARIELLA ROSEN, KHOULOUD AYUTI  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 21:25
INVESTING IN diverse communities, many of which include low-income populations, opens us up to untapped talent and resources. Israeli students during a science class at the ORT school in Acre. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
INVESTING IN diverse communities, many of which include low-income populations, opens us up to untapped talent and resources. Israeli students during a science class at the ORT school in Acre.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Israel is perceived worldwide as the Start-Up Nation. But what does that actually mean? Who is included in its economically flourishing activities?
The hi-tech industry advocates for diversity, yet only 9% of Israel’s population is actually included in its narrative, of whom a mere 27% are women, 1.4% are from the Arab community, and 0.4% are from the ultra-Orthodox community. While Tel Aviv is ranked seventh among the world’s start-up ecosystems, Israel is rated poorest among the OECD countries.
Advocating for minorities is crucial for strengthening our economy and will result in a just and robust society. Investing in diverse communities, many of which include low-income populations, opens us up to untapped talent and resources.
Their needs and ideas could change the way we engage in technology, business and other entrepreneurial ecosystems, and would inevitably create progress for our country for the betterment of all.
Especially during these times of growing unemployment and increasing income gaps, we are witnessing entrepreneurship’s power to reduce socioeconomic disparities and promote inclusion, while bridging the gaps between the diverse communities in Israel. Entrepreneurship is the 21st century’s superpower that enables individuals and communities to take part in exponential economic growth.
Socially marginalized communities in Israel are beginning to delve into the complex matter of entrepreneurship through educational programs and business accelerators, around such topics as technology, business and social change. Growing into an equal and inclusive environment, the Israeli workplace would become a safe and secure space for everyone, regardless of economic status, race or religion.
Studies have shown that diversity and inclusion are major contributors to innovative thinking and productivity. Bringing inclusion into the workforce will empower the economy, raising Israel to a new level, and giving the term “Start-Up Nation” a new meaning with new power.
We need diversity and inclusion now more than ever. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging, industries are in desperate need of new ideas, new leaders and new opportunities. Innovators are awaiting their time to shine, especially at this paradoxical time of rapid change while the world is at a standstill. The values of social justice and a shared society should underlie the activities of all start-ups, helping them reach out to broader audiences and expand their social impact.
It’s clear that the economy and society of Israel can further thrive with more organizations such as PresenTense, which strives for an inclusive and equal Start-Up Nation.
The only way to expand is to include. So what are we waiting for?

Ariella Rosen and Khouloud Ayuti are co-CEOs of PresenTense, an Israel based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting an inclusive society in which diverse communities are equally represented in the Israeli entrepreneurial ecosystem.


Tags oecd countries Israel Start-Up Nation COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by