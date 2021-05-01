The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

I have three children. But the Jewish community is my fourth

We give our three children enormous love and energy and guidance, and at the same time, we also discuss the fourth child that we nurture and guide alongside them: the Jewish community.

By ELISA PALTER  
MAY 1, 2021 18:57
Toronto, Ontario, Canada (photo credit: REUTERS)
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
(photo credit: REUTERS)
My husband and I have three children: two girls and a boy. People know that. But what they don’t know is that in our household we also discuss the fourth child that we nurture and guide alongside the other three: the Jewish community.
Growing up, my father, Paul Morton, had a code that he lived by: With privilege comes responsibility. He didn’t mean that we had tremendous wealth. He meant that we had a roof over our heads and food in our stomachs and opportunities and education and love – and we had a responsibility to share it. He and my mom have both played huge roles in their communities, including chairing campaigns and heading women’s philanthropy initiatives. My husband, Gil, grew up this way, too: His dad was a doctor (in Canada’s socialized healthcare system), his mom a high school teacher, and both were very community minded. All four of our parents set an example that made it very natural for us to think of our communities as extensions of ourselves.
We give each of our children enormous love and energy and guidance and time. For our daughters and son growing up, that meant things like taking them to hockey and dance and Hebrew school and music; in the case of the Jewish community, it was time spent raising money, chairing committees, launching new initiatives, and serving on boards.
Sometimes, when there were issues, we had to sit our kids down and tell them why we were disappointed in them and how we thought they could do better. The Jewish community sometimes needs that too; the encouragement to do something different today than what was done yesterday. After all, we constantly introduced our kids to new ideas and pushed them to get out of their comfort zone, so why not the same for our fourth child?
We have been advocates for innovation and improvement in the Jewish community, too. Individually, we’ve been founding lay chair of PJ Library in Toronto, launched Young Business Network, was founding editor of a Jewish federation newspaper insert, pushed for changes to education and supplementary education and more.
We taught our kids to value diversity in their friend groups and not to leave anyone out or make them feel badly – and I modeled the same lesson in the Jewish community when I co-chaired Bathurst Street Kitchen, Toronto’s first Jewish community cookbook. People told me that it was the first time they ever felt part of the community.
We have always focused on education with our kids, sending them to a community Jewish high school and excellent universities and grad schools. Our philanthropy supported that same local Jewish high school, and helped found Shalem College, Israel’s #1 ranked college (and only liberal arts college) so that Israelis could have access to a world class liberal arts education, too.
And finally, in our wills, the estate is divided into four equal parts: one part for each of the three children we bore and raised, and one part for our fourth child, the one we nurtured right alongside them; the Jewish community. Because we have signed the Jewish Future Pledge and discussed it with our children, they know that they are responsible for looking after that fourth sibling and making sure that its future is secure. We hope that because they have grown up with that sibling all their lives, they will care for it as they care for each other.
My father taught us that with privilege comes responsibility. Our children know that I have added to that adage with the following: It is a responsibility to have this privilege and a privilege to have this responsibility.
The writer is a Canadian-based business executive and CMO of Jewish Future Pledge.


Tags Judaism lifestyle canada community
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by