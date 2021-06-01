The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ireland’s delusional orgy of criticism of Israel - opinion

Legislators, including Ireland’s foreign minister, proudly celebrated the Dail’s triumphant unanimity and the motion’s antisemitic objective of achieving a Judenrein east Jerusalem and West Bank.

By ALAN SHATTER  
JUNE 1, 2021 21:31
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in 2018. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in 2018.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Jewish dead are popular in Ireland, at least once a year. In Dublin, as in other European capitals, annually political leaders and others attend and speak at a Holocaust Memorial Day event. Be it the Taoiseach (prime minister), Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) or other senior government minister who speaks, what is said is formulaic. The formula includes some profound reference to the evil of the Holocaust, an assertion of “never again,” a quote or two from heart-wrenching and erudite books or poems written by Holocaust survivors and an apology.
The apology, annually repeated, is for the many “failures of the Irish state” in the 1930s and 40s. While thousands left Ireland to join the British forces fighting Nazi Germany, the Irish state assumed a position of neutrality during World War II, acted as a bystander and is complicit in the genocide of European Jewry.
At the July 1938 Evian Conference discussion of the plight of German and Austrian Jews trying to escape Nazi rule, the Irish representative, like many others, offered no persecuted Jews sanctuary. Charles Bewley, the notoriously antisemitic Irish ambassador in Berlin during the 1930s, trenchantly advised the Irish government to refuse Jewish families permission to live in Ireland, concerned Jews would contaminate Catholic Irish purity. The Irish national archives of that time are riddled with antisemitic depictions of Jews.
Permission to reside in Ireland as a safe haven during the 1930s was denied to almost all who sought it. Following then-Taoiseach Eamon DeValera expressing his condolences in Germany’s Dublin embassy in May 1945 on Hitler’s death, Ireland kept its borders firmly closed to all but a handful of Jewish survivors of the Holocaust for whom permanent Irish residence was sought. While 100 Jewish orphan children who survived the concentration camps were temporarily allowed to reside in Ireland, their stay was strictly conditional on them leaving after one year and they did so.
The apology, first publicly given in 1995 by then-Taoiseac, John Bruton, is annually recycled by Irish political leaders who have limited knowledge of Jewish history and who display minimal understanding of the complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While most know of the 1967 Six Day War, they show little knowledge of the Yom Kippur War, of the number of Israelis murdered and maimed during the First and Second Intifada, of Israel’s 2005 departure from Gaza or of Hamas’s barbarity and ambition to replace Israel with a Palestinian state. Nearly all Irish politicians also choose to ignore Palestinian division, the pay-for-slay policy, a Palestinian education system that encourages murder and martyrdom, that Gaza and the West Bank have for 14 years been ruled as two separate Palestinian political entities, the malign role of Iran in training and funding two terrorist organizations, Hamas and Hezbollah, and their united dedication to Israel’s destruction. They are also oblivious to Hamas’s diversion of resources to make rockets and  construct terrorist tunnels, resources that could be beneficially used in Gaza to build homes, essential infrastructure, utilities, hospitals and acquire COVID vaccine. As for the 1947 UN resolution that envisaged the establishment of two states, Israel, as a Jewish state in which Arabs may reside as a minority, and an Arab state in which Jews may reside as a minority, they present as knowing nothing at all. 
IN THE DÁIL, the Irish parliament’s primary chamber, the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and foreign minister, all opposition parties and various Dáil deputies have engaged in an orgy of condemnation of Israel. Debating last month’s Israel/Hamas war, few referenced explicitly the more than 4,300 rockets indiscriminately fired by Hamas at Israeli civilians and no one criticized their launch from locations in Gaza adjacent to homes, schools, hospitals and mosques. Comparing the tragic loss of civilian lives in Gaza, including children’s lives, with the small number of Israeli dead, no criticism was voiced of Hamas putting Palestinian civilians in harm’s way as human shields, of their defective rockets causing Palestinian casualties or of their not constructing bomb shelters to protect Palestinian civilians. Israel was pilloried for defending Israelis. Ireland’s continuing much-lauded neutrality demanded more Israeli dead for Israel’s defensive action to be justified.
The orgy of criticism climaxed with a toxic debate on a motion proposed by the main opposition party and long-time Provisional IRA political front, Sinn Fein. The motion was a Trojan horse for rhetoric intended to demonize and delegitimize Israel and to lay a foundation for state-supported BDS legislation. Embraced by the Irish government and unanimously passed by the whole Dáil without a single dissent, it labeled Israeli “settlements” in eastern Jerusalem neighborhoods and on the West Bank as illegal de facto annexations of Palestinian territory and as the sole barrier to a two-state solution. Under the terms of the motion, any Jewish resident in east Jerusalem is guilty of “the crime of de facto annexation,” as are all Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria. No mention was made of the Oslo Accords. The fact that the new towns are built on disputed lands Israel acquired from Jordan in a defensive war after Jordan’s illegal occupation of the West Bank ended in 1967 was a detail deemed too irrelevant to mention. 
Legislators, including Ireland’s foreign minister, proudly celebrated the Dail’s triumphant unanimity and the motion’s antisemitic objective of achieving a Judenrein east Jerusalem and West Bank as a European first and as a message to the global community. The Dáil celebrants carelessly missed its synergy with the objective of Nazi Germany to create a Judenrein Europe and how that might be negatively viewed by some. They also lacked the insight to understand that it is truly delusional for politicians of a country which denied a safe haven to persecuted Jews to claim moral authority to dictate where it is permissible for Jewish people to reside today. Speakers advocating Jewish exclusion during the debate, oblivious to irony, competitively depicted Israel as an apartheid state. No objection was voiced to that depiction by the Irish government. The Irish government’s sole objection was to a proposal that Israel’s ambassador be expelled, which was defeated by 87 to 46 votes.
During the recent conflict the Irish foreign minister repetitively criticized Israel and also called in, berated and publicly embarrassed Israel’s ambassador. He also had a much-publicized friendly meeting in Dublin with Iran’s visiting foreign minister. No public criticism was voiced of Iran for its many threats to eliminate Israel, for its funding and training of terrorists or for cheering on Hamas rockets. Official photos were published of two happy ministers bumping elbows and clearly smiling behind their COVID masks.
 In Ireland, while it remains politically correct to memorialize Jews murdered more than 76 years ago, it has ceased to be politically correct to speak out on behalf of the Jewish living. As Ireland more closely aligns its approach to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict to that of Sinn Fein and Iran, as a state it is incapable of positively contributing to conflict resolution. That is unfortunate, as much learned from the Irish peace process could beneficially contribute to a permanent peace. 
How many years will elapse before a future Taoiseach apologizes for the conduct of today’s Irish government and Parliament cannot be accurately predicted.
The writer, a former Irish minister for Justice, Equality and Defense, was a member of the Dáil for 30 years. 


Tags ireland Israeli Palestinian Conflict Anti-Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by